Famed Taiwan bar Draft Land to launch their on-tap cocktails at first Singapore outpost

Draft Land, Asia’s first bar to serve specialty cocktails on tap, is coming to Singapore. The bar will open on Oct 12 at Purvis Street.

Draft Land was first opened in Taipei in 2018 by celebrated Taiwanese bartender Angus Zou, with the aim of making cocktails more casual, approachable and affordable. It serves a range of mixologist-created, pre-mixed cocktails on tap, which customers can sample before they order. The concept has since expanded to Hong Kong, with Tokyo and Seoul outposts in the works.

Its first Singapore bar is being launched in partnership with Nutmeg & Clove, currently number seven on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list.

Nutmeg & Clove’s bar manager Shelley Tai feels that since “Singaporeans are known for their appreciation of a vibrant and youthful lifestyle”, “the Draft Land concept, with its innovative approach to cocktails and its focus on creating a dynamic and social atmosphere, aligns well with the preferences of the local population”, she told us.