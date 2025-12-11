This elderly couple makes nostalgic dragon’s beard and ding ding candy at Tampines pasar malam and beyond

If you grew up in Singapore anytime between the 60s and 90s, you may remember that unmistakable “ding ding” echoing through your estate – a candy uncle hammering away at a slab of hardened maltose. That was the cue for kids to grab whatever coins they had and sprint downstairs for some freshly cracked ding ding candy.

These days, that once-familiar sound has almost disappeared. But at the pasar malam next to Tampines MRT station, husband-and-wife duo, Mr Cheong, 72, and Madam See, 67, are keeping the tradition alive with not just ding ding candy, but also dragon’s beard candy – another old-school sweet that you rarely see anymore.

In case this nostalgic treat predates your childhood, here’s the lowdown: Ding ding candy is a crunchy, sweet snack made by hammering a hardened slab of maltose until it splinters into little pieces. The rhythmic “ding ding” sound from the hammer striking the metal slab is how it got its name.

“When we were young, whenever we heard the uncle making the sound, we would run downstairs to buy it,” See recalled. “Just hearing that sound made us happy.”