In a hurry? Order mee goreng and prata from your car at this 24-hour 'drive-through' coffeeshop

True to its name, the eatery is open round the clock daily, and has garnered fairly good reviews on Google for being a convenient 24-hour eatery. It’s located at Lim Teck Kim Road in Tanjong Pagar, and has quite an extensive halal menu comprising dishes like roti prata, mee goreng and chicken biryani. Drinks include the usual suspects like teh tarik and Milo dinosaur.

When we drove by relatively early at 11am on a Saturday, there was already one car (a cab, we wonder if the customer was the driver or passenger?) ahead of us in the queue.

24-HOUR DRIVE-THROUGH SERVICE

Don’t expect sleek service a la McDonald’s intercom and its separate ordering and pick-up station at Akbar. It’s pretty low-tech here, but it works. The “drive-through” is simply a short alleyway behind the eatery for vehicles to filter through to a small window from their kitchen at the back of the coffee shop. Here, a cashier takes and serves your orders. The no-frills setup kinda reminds us of a parking attendant's kiosk in an old building.