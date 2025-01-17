There will be a durian vending machine at Tampines MRT station from late January

Residents in Tampines will soon have a more convenient way to enjoy the King of Fruits. Durian seller Kaki Kaki has announced that it will soon install a durian vending machine at Tampines MRT station.

In an email to CNA Lifestyle, a spokesperson from Kaki Kaki said that the "machine's move-in date" will be Jan 21.

The machine will be selling freshly packed Mao Shan Wang durians, weighing 400g – inclusive of seeds. Each box of durians will cost S$38. However, there will be a special promotional price of just $18.88 per box from Jan 24 to Feb 12.