There will be a durian vending machine at Tampines MRT station from late January
The vending machine by Singapore-based durian seller Kaki Kaki will be placed at Tampines MRT station and sell packed Mao Shan Wang durians.
Residents in Tampines will soon have a more convenient way to enjoy the King of Fruits. Durian seller Kaki Kaki has announced that it will soon install a durian vending machine at Tampines MRT station.
In an email to CNA Lifestyle, a spokesperson from Kaki Kaki said that the "machine's move-in date" will be Jan 21.
The machine will be selling freshly packed Mao Shan Wang durians, weighing 400g – inclusive of seeds. Each box of durians will cost S$38. However, there will be a special promotional price of just $18.88 per box from Jan 24 to Feb 12.
Kaki Kaki currently has durian vending machines at Parc Oasis Club House and 11 Sembawang Crescent. According to the company, the durians are replenished "regularly to ensure freshness, depending on demand and availability".
To minimise waste, unused durians will be repurposed into durian puree which is then supplied to shops and bakeries.
The Kaki Kaki spokesperson said that the company is working on plans to roll out more vending machines and explore "opportunities to collaborate with partners, including malls and retail spaces, to make our vending machines even more accessible".