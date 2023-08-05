Each-A-Cup: Meet the 73-year-old founder and his son steering the OG bubble tea brand in Singapore

1999 marked the onset of Singapore’s bubble tea craze. Back then, as an eight-year-old, the only decision required of me was choosing between the green apple and grape-flavoured ice-blends. The icy slush alone cost S$2.50, but adding pearls for an extra 30 cents was a no-brainer.

Fast forward 24 years, and most of the prominent brands from my childhood, which marked the first wave of the bubble tea craze in Singapore, have faded into oblivion. Yet, there is one that has managed to defy the odds and survive the tumultuous journey of the industry: Each-A-Cup.

How did they do it? To uncover the secret behind their enduring success, CNA Lifestyle sat down with the founder, 73-year-old Michael Chua, and his son Ivan Chua, aged 45.

“EVERYONE KNEW EACH-A-CUP”

Before Michael’s foray into the F&B industry, he had a remarkable career as a musician. Specifically, he was the guitarist for the renowned Taiwanese songstress Teresa Teng.