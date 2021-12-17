4 fancy Christmas dishes you can make at home to impress your guests

Nothing quite warms the heart like sitting down to a wonderful spread of Christmas dishes with loved ones. It is even more satisfying when the food is home cooked, with the seasoning and flavouring adjusted to suit the family’s tastes.

Before you exclaim, “ain’t nobody got time to defrost and cook a turkey”, it's about how you plan your time (making some of the dishes' components ahead helps). With that in mind, there's no reason why you can't attempt levelled-up recipes. Yes, it will take more effort but these dishes may become family staples once you get the hang of them.

For a festive spread that will make guests ask, "where did you order this from?", how does baked salmon with dill sauce and tapenade sound? Or a bacon-wrapped meatloaf oozing with cheese? You can accompany those mains with a surprising Middle Eastern take on broccolini. Then, top off dinner with a bubbly, elegant dessert of champagne Jello shots (non-alcoholic version available, too).

You can choose to make all the dishes below, or whip up one (or more) and order the rest from your family's favourite restaurant. Either way, enjoy your Christmas dinner!

BACON-WRAPPED, CHEESE-STUFFED MEATLOAF