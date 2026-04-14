Eat First backlash: Review bombing may fuel online outrage – but its impact rarely lasts
A Cantonese zi char restaurant came under online fire after charging S$2 for outside water, sparking a wave of negative Google reviews. But while such backlash may reflect public frustration, it rarely addresses the underlying issues that sparked it in the first place.
The latest establishment that the internet has come for with its pitchforks and torches is the Cantonese zi char restaurant, Eat First.
The Geylang restaurant recently received a spate of 1-star Google reviews following an article published by Mothership on Sunday (Apr 12), which reported that the restaurant charged a family S$2 for bringing their own bottle of water, in line with its strict no-outside-food-and-drink policy.
The internet did not hesitate. The moment the article was published, netizens brought their outrage to Google reviews, spamming the restaurant with 1-star ratings.
On Tuesday morning, there were about 900 reviews. At the time of writing, that number has crossed 1,100. By the time you read this, I wouldn’t be surprised if it has climbed even higher. Although perhaps to Eat First's relief, for every few angry 1-star reviews, there is one 5-star review sympathising with the restaurant.
The debates over whether the restaurant should have charged S$2 are endless. You see it on Facebook, on Reddit, and likely on Threads as well. But whether or not one agrees with policies over something as basic as drinking water, one thing is clear: The internet does not waste time in making its displeasure known.
It is 2026 and, for better or worse, many of us live in an online bubble where opinions are quickly formed and amplified. A flood of negative reviews, also known as review bombing, has become a familiar, almost default, form of online consumer protest.
But while it comes with spectacle and strong opinions, review bombing is often more performative than transformative. It's loud in the moment, and it draws a lot of attention to the issue, but rarely leads to meaningful, lasting change.
REVIEW BOMBING DOESN'T HAPPEN OUT OF NOWHERE
Review bombing is certainly not new.
In 2021, Bukit Timah cafe The Ritual came under fire for a now-deleted Instagram post describing its nasi padang dish as being “without the nasties”, a phrase widely criticised for implying that the original Indonesian and Malay dish had them. The backlash quickly spilled over into Google reviews.
A year later, in 2022, Orchard Road cafe Grain Alley (which later rebranded to Cafe Bisoux before closing down) saw its ratings plunge after reports emerged of staff insulting negative reviewers online, calling them “petulant”, “insolent” and “objectionable”.
In 2024, Ramadan bazaar stall Frank on Wheels faced a wave of negative reviews after issuing a cease-and-desist letter to a TikTok food reviewer who had criticised its high prices.
Review bombing is, at its core, a way for people online to collectively express dissatisfaction. It may not always be measured or proportionate, but it is rarely random.
Sure, it can be messy, excessive and, at times, unfair. Not every review indeed comes from someone who has actually patronised the business, and not every comment is made in good faith. Some simply jump on the hate train, and as the internet has shown time and again, it's easy to join in the outrage.
But dismissing all review bombing as mindless mob behaviour misses the point. Focusing only on whether the act is right or wrong does not get us very far.
More often than not, it is sparked by something real, like a pricing decision, unpopular policy, a tone-deaf message, poor customer service, or a rude interaction.
They are all different incidents, but they all had a trigger.
BUT DOES REVIEW BOMBING ACTUALLY WORK?
If review bombing has become such a common response, the more important question is not just whether it is ethical, but whether it actually works.
If the goal is to deter others from patronising an establishment, then perhaps it does – at least in the short term. Some consumers do rely on Google reviews, and a low 2.3 rating (where Eat First currently stands) is hardly inviting.
However, even this impact is debatable.
Several establishments that were once review-bombed have continued to operate without significant long-term consequences. Like most viral controversies, unless the backlash is truly severe, the outrage fades, attention shifts, and business goes on. The Ritual, for instance, is still operating in Bukit Timah (sans nasi padang on its menu) and its Google rating has since recovered to above 4.
But is the point of review bombing simply to deter customers, or is it to drive meaningful change?
If it is the latter, this is where review bombing begins to fall short.
For one, the way criticism is delivered matters. A flood of angry, derisive comments is unlikely to encourage reflection among the establishment's owners and representatives.
If the issue is something worth discussing, such as whether long-standing practices like charging for outside food and drinks should be revisited, it is hard to imagine businesses engaging meaningfully when the message is delivered with hostility.
Even when some establishments may “deserve” criticism, it is not clear that a viral pile-on leads to change.
When criticism comes in the form of anger, it's likely to provoke defensiveness. After all, most people – business owners included – are unlikely to respond constructively when they feel attacked. This gives businesses reason to dismiss the backlash altogether.
And that is exactly what tends to happen. Businesses on the receiving end frequently frame review bombing as unreasonable, or even a form of cyberbullying. At times, because of how these reviews are delivered, that argument can be difficult to refute.
In turn, the focus shifts away from the original issue and towards online behaviour.
So, instead of prompting accountability and reflection, businesses may perhaps get defensive, double down on their actions, or simply wait for the outrage to pass – muting their social media comments section, for instance – without addressing the underlying concerns.
LOUD BACKLASH WITH LIMITED CHANGE
In a time when Google reviews are already being questioned for many reasons – from influencer marketing to incentivised ratings – review bombing only adds to the noisy scepticism. What was once meant to reflect genuine customer experiences is now more of a reflection of public sentiment, making it harder for people simply trying to decide where to go for a good meal.
While review bombing may feel satisfying for those participating in it, its outcomes are far less clear.
Collective outrage can make an impact. History has shown that time and again, for causes far greater than a S$2 charge on drinking water. But impact alone may not be the same as progress.
The pitchforks and torches make for a striking, memorable scene. People may remember this episode the next time the topic of charging for outside water comes up.
Usually, however, the outrage fades, attention shifts, and things return to the status quo – until the next business becomes the target of the internet’s anger.
Review bombing is a quick, visible, and even understandable way to express dissatisfaction. But as a tool for addressing deeper issues, its impact seems limited at best.