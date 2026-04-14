Eat First backlash: Review bombing may fuel online outrage – but its impact rarely lasts

The latest establishment that the internet has come for with its pitchforks and torches is the Cantonese zi char restaurant, Eat First.

The Geylang restaurant recently received a spate of 1-star Google reviews following an article published by Mothership on Sunday (Apr 12), which reported that the restaurant charged a family S$2 for bringing their own bottle of water, in line with its strict no-outside-food-and-drink policy.

The internet did not hesitate. The moment the article was published, netizens brought their outrage to Google reviews, spamming the restaurant with 1-star ratings.

On Tuesday morning, there were about 900 reviews. At the time of writing, that number has crossed 1,100. By the time you read this, I wouldn’t be surprised if it has climbed even higher. Although perhaps to Eat First's relief, for every few angry 1-star reviews, there is one 5-star review sympathising with the restaurant.

The debates over whether the restaurant should have charged S$2 are endless. You see it on Facebook, on Reddit, and likely on Threads as well. But whether or not one agrees with policies over something as basic as drinking water, one thing is clear: The internet does not waste time in making its displeasure known.

It is 2026 and, for better or worse, many of us live in an online bubble where opinions are quickly formed and amplified. A flood of negative reviews, also known as review bombing, has become a familiar, almost default, form of online consumer protest.

But while it comes with spectacle and strong opinions, review bombing is often more performative than transformative. It's loud in the moment, and it draws a lot of attention to the issue, but rarely leads to meaningful, lasting change.

REVIEW BOMBING DOESN'T HAPPEN OUT OF NOWHERE

Review bombing is certainly not new.

In 2021, Bukit Timah cafe The Ritual came under fire for a now-deleted Instagram post describing its nasi padang dish as being “without the nasties”, a phrase widely criticised for implying that the original Indonesian and Malay dish had them. The backlash quickly spilled over into Google reviews.

A year later, in 2022, Orchard Road cafe Grain Alley (which later rebranded to Cafe Bisoux before closing down) saw its ratings plunge after reports emerged of staff insulting negative reviewers online, calling them “petulant”, “insolent” and “objectionable”.

In 2024, Ramadan bazaar stall Frank on Wheels faced a wave of negative reviews after issuing a cease-and-desist letter to a TikTok food reviewer who had criticised its high prices.