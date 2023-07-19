Best things to eat at new Malaysian food court EatAlley at Orchard Gateway

As much as Singaporeans and Malaysians like to throw shade at one another over food, it all stems from having one thing in common: An obsessive love for it.

Good food is good food regardless of any discourse about who made it first or who makes it better. Plus, don’t we love a good Malaysian food court in Singapore?The latest of these to hit Singapore is EatAlley, which opened last week in the basement of Orchard Gateway.

At this 4,300 sq ft space clad in green clapboard, Malaysian towkay Sebastian Low – who brought us the PappaRich chain – has rounded up his favourite hawkers from his native Kuala Lumpur (KL).