Eggslut collaborates with Jumbo Seafood to sell chilli crab sandwiches
The limited-edition item comes ahead of National Day.
National Day is around the corner, so cue the mod Sin food creations and brand collabs. Case in point: Hip LA egg sandwich chain Eggslut has teamed up with local restaurant brand Jumbo Seafood to introduce the limited-edition Chilli Crab Sandwich and Chilli Crab Slut.
They will be available from Jul 7 to Sep 30 at both Eggslut’s Suntec City and Scotts Square outlets. Here’s what to expect.
CHILLI CRAB SANDWICH, S$16
This sandwich features Jumbo’s signature chilli crab sauce mixed with crab meat and paired with Eggslut’s cage-free scrambled eggs, baby romaine lettuce, all cradled within a brioche bun. No mantou required.
CHILLI CRAB SLUT, S$12
The “slut” typically features a coddled egg atop potato puree served in a jar, alongside slices of baguette. The chilli crab version includes a layer of crab meat blended with Jumbo’s spicy sauce between the egg and potato.
Customers can snag a free Chilli Crab Sandwich by filming themselves singing their favourite NDP songs while using a crab filter and tagging Eggslut’s Instagram @eggslutsg between Jul 15 to Aug 9. Participants will be contacted via Instagram DM to be issued vouchers for the redemption of the sandwich.
Eggslut is at 3 Temasek Boulevard, #01-604/605/608/609, Suntec City Tower 4, Singapore 038983 and 6 Scotts Road, #01-12, Scotts Square, Singapore 228209.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/