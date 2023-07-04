Eggslut collaborates with Jumbo Seafood to sell chilli crab sandwiches

CHILLI CRAB SLUT, S$12

The “slut” typically features a coddled egg atop potato puree served in a jar, alongside slices of baguette. The chilli crab version includes a layer of crab meat blended with Jumbo’s spicy sauce between the egg and potato.

Customers can snag a free Chilli Crab Sandwich by filming themselves singing their favourite NDP songs while using a crab filter and tagging Eggslut’s Instagram @eggslutsg between Jul 15 to Aug 9. Participants will be contacted via Instagram DM to be issued vouchers for the redemption of the sandwich.

Eggslut is at 3 Temasek Boulevard, #01-604/605/608/609, Suntec City Tower 4, Singapore 038983 and 6 Scotts Road, #01-12, Scotts Square, Singapore 228209.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/