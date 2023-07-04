Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Dining

Eggslut collaborates with Jumbo Seafood to sell chilli crab sandwiches
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Dining

Eggslut collaborates with Jumbo Seafood to sell chilli crab sandwiches

The limited-edition item comes ahead of National Day.

Eggslut collaborates with Jumbo Seafood to sell chilli crab sandwiches

(Photo: Eggslut)

Chow Rou Yan
04 Jul 2023 09:17AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

National Day is around the corner, so cue the mod Sin food creations and brand collabs. Case in point: Hip LA egg sandwich chain Eggslut has teamed up with local restaurant brand Jumbo Seafood to introduce the limited-edition Chilli Crab Sandwich and Chilli Crab Slut.

They will be available from Jul 7 to Sep 30 at both Eggslut’s Suntec City and Scotts Square outlets. Here’s what to expect.

(Photo: Eggslut)

CHILLI CRAB SANDWICH, S$16

This sandwich features Jumbo’s signature chilli crab sauce mixed with crab meat and paired with Eggslut’s cage-free scrambled eggs, baby romaine lettuce, all cradled within a brioche bun. No mantou required. 

(Photo: Eggslut)

CHILLI CRAB SLUT, S$12

The “slut” typically features a coddled egg atop potato puree served in a jar, alongside slices of baguette. The chilli crab version includes a layer of crab meat blended with Jumbo’s spicy sauce between the egg and potato.

Customers can snag a free Chilli Crab Sandwich by filming themselves singing their favourite NDP songs while using a crab filter and tagging Eggslut’s Instagram @eggslutsg between Jul 15 to Aug 9. Participants will be contacted via Instagram DM to be issued vouchers for the redemption of the sandwich.

Eggslut is at 3 Temasek Boulevard, #01-604/605/608/609, Suntec City Tower 4, Singapore 038983 and 6 Scotts Road, #01-12, Scotts Square, Singapore 228209. 

This story was originally published in 8Days. 

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/hq

Related Topics

Eggslut chilli crab food & drinks

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement