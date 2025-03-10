Egg sandwich chain Eggslut closes last Singapore outlet at Scotts Square

Famed American egg sandwich chain restaurant Eggslut closed its last outlet in Singapore at Scotts Square on Feb 28 after less than four years of operation.

Its other outlet at Suntec City previously closed in 2024.

The Eggslut Singapore team told CNA Lifestyle that Korea-based SPC group, which brought the chain to Singapore, "decided to discontinue the Eggslut business". The chain also shut its outlets in Korea last year.

A check on Eggslut’s official website showed that the Singapore outlets have been removed under its international locations.

Eggslut, which launched on Sep 9, 2021 in Singapore, is best known for its decadent egg sandwiches, which features ingredients like applewood smoked bacon, seared wagyu tri-tip steak and chicken sausage along with a choice of scrambled, over-medium or hard-cooked eggs.

The sandwich chain also shut its outlets in Hong Kong in February this year, reported TimeOut magazine.

Eggslut had humble beginnings as a Los Angeles food truck founded by chef Alvin Cailan and his cousin Jeff Vales in 2011. According to Eggslut’s website, it now has 12 outlets remaining globally, including one in Tokyo, Japan.