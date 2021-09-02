Eggs for days: Famed LA restaurant Eggslut lands in Singapore

Global brand Eggslut is no stranger to the well-travelled, and there’s palpable egg-citement in the foodie scene for its first ever Southeast Asia outpost, right here in Singapore.

It’s no mystery what this restaurant focuses on: Eggs, eggs and eggs, breakfast, noon and night.

With humble beginnings as a Los Angeles food truck founded by chef Alvin Cailan and his cousin Jeff Vales, Eggslut has made converts at such a steady pace that it now has 15 restaurants around the world, including two in Tokyo and three in Korea.

The Singapore restaurant is opened in collaboration with Korea-based SPC Group, which also brought in concepts like Paris Baguette and Shake Shack.

If you’ve dined at Eggslut before, you’ll know your way around the menu, but if you’re looking for recommendations, CEO Vale’s personal favourite, he told us, is the Fairfax Sandwich (S$12): An airy bun that holds fluffy scrambled eggs, caramelised onions, cheddar cheese, chives and sriracha mayo.

