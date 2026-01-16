Famous Hong Kong cafe Elephant Grounds is now in Singapore – here's what to expect

Singapore’s newest cafe import is one that many global cafe-trotters should be familiar with: Elephant Grounds. The popular Hong Kong-founded chain – known for its specialty coffee, Japanese-inspired brunch fare and ice cream sandwiches – opened in 2013 in a tiny space at the back of a shop in Sheung Wan and has since grown to eight perpetually busy outlets in the city's most happening locations. It also has two overseas branches in Manila with an upcoming shop in Jakarta.

Its latest outpost opened on Jan 10 at Guoco Midtown in a unit previously occupied by the beef ramen diner, Mashi No Mashi. (The latter is also owned by Elephant Grounds’ parent company, Leading Nation, and has moved to Nankin Row.)

The light, bright, glass-walled 70-seater features warm lighting and is anchored by a sprawling tiled counter on which trays of fresh-baked pastries, bags of coffee beans and a hulking La Marzocco coffee machine sit. Honey-hued wooden banquettes, walls and ceiling panels, plus a view of gently waving trees outside the glass walls, lend the whole space a tranquil vibe, while slogans printed on the some of the pillars remind diners to “stay grounded and live life”, “chill out” and “take it easy”.