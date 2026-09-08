Elijah Pies opens Joo Chiat flagship with souffle pies, ‘pizza pies’ and treats for dogs

It is a concerted strategy that has been honed over a long period. “We have been working for many years with a photographer that we trust. All the photos that you see on Instagram are by him. We kind of know what makes views and engagement go up – certain angles or scenes. Over the years. we’ve improved. I think it stems from how we started primarily as an online business,” she said. Equally important is making sure “the experience people have online is in line with what we have in the store”.

On top of Wong’s experience in marketing, there’s also Tan’s background in business.

“We know how to, in a sense, run it less like an F&B operation and more like a business, and I think that has kind of kept us afloat,” he said. It’s things like planning for the price of ingredients to go up, for example. “All the challenges you hear about – the cost of goods, increasing wages – we feel the exact same thing.”