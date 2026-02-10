After 6 years, young hawker to close S$1.20 min jiang kueh stall in Geylang East
“I didn’t want to give up so easily. This is something I started with my own two hands,” says Eva Lee, 33, who opened Eva’s Pancake when she was 27. Why close shop now?
We are often taught to measure work by how long we can endure it. Leaving, especially when something is still standing, is often mistaken for giving up. For the millennial behind Eva’s Pancake, closing her S$1.20 min jiang kueh (peanut pancake) hawker stall on Feb 16 after six years marks a poignant end to one chapter and the beginning of something new. “It wasn’t an easy decision,” Eva Lee told 8days.sg.
Lee first entered the hawker trade in 2020 under the National Environment Agency (NEA)’s incubation stall programme. Previously, the 33-year-old, who has a diploma in accounting from Johor, was an accountant. Under the programme, she underwent an eight-week apprenticeship with min jiang kueh chain Granny’s Pancake before setting up a kiosk in a coffeeshop at Toa Payoh Lorong 4.
When her tenancy at the Toa Payoh coffeeshop came to an end in late 2023, Lee was allocated a unit at Geylang East Market & Food Centre under the NEA programme.
Why close shop after devoting so much time to the business? Lee told 8days.sg that the physical toll has become harder to ignore. She still wakes up around 4am daily. She sets up shop early so she can start selling her pancakes by 6.30am, working through to about 1.30pm or when she sells out. By the time she cleans up, restocks and preps for the next day, it’s already close to 5pm.
Lee pointed out the strain on her right wrist, which has become injured from constantly pouring batter and working the griddle. There is also discomfort in her legs, where long hours of standing have caused varicose veins to surface. “It’s tiring,” she said with a laugh.
“My back hurts, my wrist hurts. I really respect the older hawkers who can do this for decades. I don’t know how they manage.” She added, half-jokingly: “If I continue like this, I think one day I might really fall sick.”
Lee whips up about 200 pieces of min jiang kueh a day, and earns on average about S$6,200 a month, but only takes home about S$2,000 after paying her parents who help out at the stall, rent and other expenses.
“Overall, I have broken even but I don’t earn a lot of profits,” she added. “But the finances is one of the factors [resulting in the closure]. Sometimes I’d think, if I worked 12 hours for someone else, I could probably earn more.”
“Every time I took the MRT home and saw people getting off work, I was also ‘ending work’, but I’d been up so much earlier than them. Over time, that feeling of imbalance just kept growing,” the Singapore permanent resident added.
She also chose to keep her min jiang kueh affordable despite the increasing cost of ingredients, selling at S$1.20, a 10-cent increase from last time 8days.sg spoke to her in 2022. “I didn’t want to keep raising prices,” she explained. “Min jiang kueh shouldn’t be expensive.” Most of her pancakes like peanut and coconut cost S$1.20, while those with two fillings cost S$1.50.
Family was another consideration. The stall has always been a family effort. Her 69-year-old father, who used to work full-time as an air-conditioning technician, quit his job to help her run the business, and was present at the stall during the 8days.sg's visit.
Her 65 year-old mother, a housewife, also helps out behind the scenes. “They’ve worked very hard already,” Lee, the third of four siblings, said. “I want them to have a proper rest and spend time with my siblings too.”
Lee cited not wanting to disappoint her regulars, some of whom have even dropped by from Toa Payoh, as one of the reasons she considered staying. “I didn’t want to give up so easily,” Lee confessed. “This is something I started with my own two hands.”
On whether she has any regrets becoming a hawker, Lee said: “It’s both. I do have regrets, especially about how it’s taken a toll on my parents, and how they’ve had to work so hard alongside me, without much time for themselves. But when customers come back to encourage me and tell me the food is good, it feels worth it. And if I hadn’t tried at all, I think I would have regretted that even more.”
And if she could turn back time, how would she have done things differently? “I wouldn’t change a thing,” she quipped. “If I hadn’t decided to do this back then, I wouldn’t have known that I could stick with something for so long and see it through to the end. And in a way, it feels like a perfect ending.”
Lee said she plans to take a short break after Chinese New Year before easing into her next phase in life. She is currently taking a part-time Early Childhood Education course at Asian International College.
“I am trying to get a certification here. Because it’s a part-time course and situated near this hawker centre, I can manage my time better,” she added. “I head there to study after work on some days.” And after the festive period, she will begin a brief internship at a local preschool to get a feel of the work on the ground.
“I enrolled for the course at my friend’s suggestion,” she said. “She’s an early childhood teacher. I started to learn what an early childhood teacher does through her.”
“[Being a hawker] taught me about responsibility and perseverance,” Lee shared. “It also made me realise that I want to do something more long-term, something that feels more human and meaningful.”
Compared to being a hawker, Lee said that being an early education teacher is, in some ways, just as tiring. She is training to work with kids aged between two and 18 months. “Watching them grow up feels very meaningful to me.”
She added: “A lot of people think infant teachers are just babysitters. But they actually influence a child’s social and emotional development in a big way. They’re unsung heroes.”
She is set to graduate by April this year. “Where that takes me, I don’t know – but I have no plans to go back to being an accountant.”
When asked how she feels about starting over, Lee, with her signature double French braids and infectious energy, is hopeful. “I’m optimistic," she said with a laugh. “Holding on to my stall would have meant staying in the same place, and I realised that in order to move forward, I have to be willing to let go."
Eva’s Pancake's last day of operation is on 16 Feb 2026. #01-61 Geylang East Market & Food Centre, 117 Aljunied Ave 2, S380117. Open Thur to Tue 6.30am-1.30pm. Closed on Wed. Visit Instagram or Facebook for more info.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/