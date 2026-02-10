After 6 years, young hawker to close S$1.20 min jiang kueh stall in Geylang East

When her tenancy at the Toa Payoh coffeeshop came to an end in late 2023, Lee was allocated a unit at Geylang East Market & Food Centre under the NEA programme.

Why close shop after devoting so much time to the business? Lee told 8days.sg that the physical toll has become harder to ignore. She still wakes up around 4am daily. She sets up shop early so she can start selling her pancakes by 6.30am, working through to about 1.30pm or when she sells out. By the time she cleans up, restocks and preps for the next day, it’s already close to 5pm.

Lee pointed out the strain on her right wrist, which has become injured from constantly pouring batter and working the griddle. There is also discomfort in her legs, where long hours of standing have caused varicose veins to surface. “It’s tiring,” she said with a laugh.

“My back hurts, my wrist hurts. I really respect the older hawkers who can do this for decades. I don’t know how they manage.” She added, half-jokingly: “If I continue like this, I think one day I might really fall sick.”

Lee whips up about 200 pieces of min jiang kueh a day, and earns on average about S$6,200 a month, but only takes home about S$2,000 after paying her parents who help out at the stall, rent and other expenses.

“Overall, I have broken even but I don’t earn a lot of profits,” she added. “But the finances is one of the factors [resulting in the closure]. Sometimes I’d think, if I worked 12 hours for someone else, I could probably earn more.”

“Every time I took the MRT home and saw people getting off work, I was also ‘ending work’, but I’d been up so much earlier than them. Over time, that feeling of imbalance just kept growing,” the Singapore permanent resident added.