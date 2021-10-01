Kopi socks to cappuccinos: The evolution of coffee culture in Singapore

We’re particularly proud, for instance, of our very efficient lingo when it comes to ordering our coffee. Whether it’s a simple “kopi” or a higher-level “kopi-O kosong di lo peng”, we rest in the smug satisfaction that this system existed long before grande soy vanilla macchiatos. And, yes, we put pictorial depictions of it on tote bags, too.

Where and how did this coffee fascination originate?

"In the early days of the British settlement, coffee was brought to Singapore by the immigrants as far back as during the founding years of modern Singapore,” said Victor Mah, President, Singapore Coffee Association.

What we know as “kopi” is a “unique recipe” that came to Singapore and Malaysia from Hainan and Fujian in China, Mah continued. “Commonly known as Nanyang coffee, it has not changed much since the day it (arrived) here in Singapore, preserving its roots.”

This coffee is mainly made up of Robusta beans, and “the roasting methods use butter, margarine and sugar. Even corn was sometimes added to enhance the flavour,” Mah explained.

To prepare the beverage, a cotton strainer that became known as a “coffee sock” is used, and very hot water is poured into it from a stainless steel kettle with a long narrow spout, Mah said.

The first beginnings of kopitiam culture grew in local area coffee shops, as well as what were known as sarabat stalls – stalls that sold beverages, Mah said.

Then, “In the late part of the 20th century to early part of the 21st century, a modern twist to traditional shops was seen mushrooming around Singapore in the light of Ya Kun, Toast Box and Killiney concept cafes. This brought traditional coffee closer to the CBD areas, expanding its reach beyond just the Pioneer and Merdeka generation drinkers”.



Of course, as they’ve become better travelled, younger coffee lovers have also been influenced by coffee trends from around the world, especially from countries like Spain, Australia and the US.