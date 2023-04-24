Ex-hotel pastry chef sets up hawker stall: ‘Why spend S$7 at an atas bakery?’

Her supportive retiree mum, Selley Tan, 67, helps out daily by taking orders. Even with a mask on, we can feel the former bookkeeper’s hospitality as she greets every customer warmly – despite the relentless queues. “This is very new for her too, but she’s a natural,” says her daughter.

ENJOYING THE HAWKER LIFE

“Working in a hotel was more tiring than being a hawker. Here, I start work at around 8am and leave the stall at 4pm. I actually have more free time now,” she shares. Thanks to the rental subsidies and stall equipment provided by the NEA programme, the hawker is also able to draw a salary of “about S$3K” monthly. Though it’s less than what she used to make as a hotel pastry chef, Ng says she’s “very happy” with her new venture.

NO PLANS TO OPEN A FULL-FLEDGED BAKERY

Unlike most pastry chefs, Ng has no plans to open a bigger bakery or cafe someday. “If we were to expand to a bigger shop, the prices would have to increase. I don’t want that. My goal is to keep selling affordable French pastries,” she shares.

For now, she’s focused on expanding the menu. On the horizon: A pistachio tart, as well as gluten-free and vegan options that some customers have asked for.