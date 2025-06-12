FairPrice selling durians for S$1.95 each at selected outlets this month
The deal will be limited to the first 300 customers each day.
Singapore-based supermarket chain FairPrice is welcoming the durian season with a bang. This month, kampung durians will be sold at just S$1.95 per piece at selected FairPrice outlets.
Durian lovers who want to score the King of Fruits at this low price will have two sets of dates to watch out for.
The first will be from Jun 13 to 15 at the FairPrice outlet at 212 Bedok North Street 1.
The second wave of sales will be held from Jun 20 to 22 at FairPrice's Kangkar Mall outlet.
Do note that the sale starts at 9am and is limited to the first 300 customers each day.
Each customer can only buy a maximum of two kampung durians.
FairPrice will also be selling other premium varieties of durian, including Musang King and Red Prawn, at regular prices.