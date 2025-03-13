Retail meets dining: 17 cafes and eateries inside fashion boutiques, car showrooms and more
Here’s a list of brand stores in Singapore where you can browse, imbibe and even feast.
More and more brands are aiming to be not just shops but also lifestyle destinations. Frequently, that translates to having a restaurant or cafe on site.
Gone are the days when only bored husbands wanted to sit around and have coffee on the periphery of a boutique. Brands are now leveraging the power of F&B to build a whole culture around their retail outlets.
The concept is, of course, far from new – hej, IKEA – but, in recent months, a growing number of brands in Singapore have joined the fray.
Not only does this give people more reasons than one to visit, in the case of luxury brands like Prada and Louis Vuitton, it also allows those who aren’t splashing out actual goods to feel like they’re getting a sweet slice of luxury in the form of a macaron or bonbon.
Here’s a list of brand stores in Singapore where you can browse, imbibe and even feast.
1. PRADA CAFFE
ION Orchard’s Prada boutique has recently undergone a revamp and now includes a Prada Caffe. Decked out in mint green hues with a view of Orchard Road, the cafe offers both savouries and sweets, including a high tea set for two that includes canapes, blinis and madeleines. There’s even something called a “Caviar Ritual” on the menu, as well as a bar serving cocktails.
ION Orchard #02-15, 2 Orchard Turn.
2. AP CAFE AT AP HOUSE SINGAPORE
Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet’s new AP House at Raffles Hotel boasts the world’s first AP Cafe. Here, you can sample reimagined classic dishes from Switzerland by chefs from Michelin-starred barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends, like rosti-inspired canapes topped with caviar and gold flakes, a Chicken Rice Club Sandwich and a Gula Melaka Pain Suisse.
Raffles Hotel, Bar and Billiard Room, 1 Beach Road.
3. AUDI X BURNT ENDS BAKERY
The Burnt Ends Bakery’s second outpost has opened at Audi’s new House of Progress in the heart of the CBD. Situated within the German car makers’ new showroom at Cross Street Exchange, it offers not just Burnt Ends Bakery favourites but also some exclusive German-inspired bakes like pretzels and a Black Forest donut featuring chocolate, cherry, kirsch and vanilla bean Chantilly. There is also a hidden speakeasy bar, also by Burnt Ends, that’s only unveiled in the evenings, with a German-focused drinks menu.
Audi House of Progress, Cross Street Exchange, Level 1, 18 Cross Street.
4. NA OH AT HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP INNOVATION CENTRE
Na Oh, which opened last year at the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre in Jurong, is a far-flung destination restaurant – unless you’re already going there to look at cars, of course.
Under the auspices of chef Corey Lee of three-Michelin-starred Benu in San Francisco, the restaurant serves seasonally-changing four-course menus priced at S$78 per person that employ traditional Korean techniques including fermentation, braising and the use of medicinal herbs and roots. Expect refined Korean dishes featuring not only Korean ingredients but also vegetables grown at the Innovation Centre’s on-site Smart Farm.
Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore, 2 Bulim Link.
5. LEXUS BOUTIQUE
With a refurbished space, the Lexus car showroom now offers visitors exclusive bakes and custom tea. At the Lexus Boutique, you’ll find a special Lexus Aichi Miso Cake created in collaboration with Patisserie Cle, as well as a Bespoke Lexus Symphony Tea combining monkey green tea and osmanthus flowers.
Meanwhile, existing Lexus owners get to enjoy a revamped breakfast menu, which includes a breakfast bento featuring steamed Japanese rice, grilled teriyaki chicken, tamagoyaki and miso soup; blue pea nasi lemak; and plant-based burger sliders. There’s also a custom blend coffee crafted by Brawn & Brains.
33 Leng Kee Road.
6. CAFE CARRERA AT PORSCHE STUDIO SINGAPORE
The Porsche showroom’s Cafe Carrera, run by Baker & Cook, is where you’ll find not only fresh coffee but also pastries, cakes and desserts, some of which come topped with the iconic Porsche crest. Here, you can shop Porsche apparel, timepieces and other merch.
Guoco Midtown #01-12, 130 Beach Road.
7. LE CHOCOLAT MAXIME FREDERIC AT LOUIS VUITTON
If you’re looking for monogrammed bonbons, you’ve come to the right place. Opened a year ago at the Louis Vuitton store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, this first outpost of the brand’s chocolaterie in Paris offers all kinds of handcrafted chocolates by Maxime Frederic, head pastry chef at the Parisian luxury hotel Cheval Blanc.
Louis Vuitton Island Store, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue B1-38.
8. RALPH’S COFFEE AT RALPH LAUREN
With two outlets in Singapore, Ralph’s Coffee by Ralph Lauren is an extension of the brand’s classic, preppy vibe, serving up not just their signature coffee but also American cafe favourites like sandwiches, cookies, cakes and brownies. Try the Singapore-exclusive Pineapple Shaken Tea (S$8) and browse merch like totes, mugs and T-shirts.
The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue 01-71 and Shaw Centre 01-01, 1 Scotts Road.
9. COACH CAFE
You can’t miss the bright pink shophouse with the orange windows and the iconic Coach branding at Keong Saik Road. The cafe, in collaboration with local brand Brawn & Brains, serves all-day breakfasts as well as sweet treats like donuts, brownies, sundaes and ice cream sandwiches, some of which are even topped with the Coach logo for diehard fans of the brand. Meanwhile, explore displays like one of vintage Coach bags, as well as customisation opportunities.
Coach Play Singapore Shophouse, 5 Keong Saik Road.
10. CAFE KITSUNE
With its bistro chairs, lush greenery and indoor and outdoor seating, Cafe Kitsune at Capitol Singapore offers a homey place to grab a cuppa. While they specialise in coffee, matcha also features heavily on the menu as they’re branded as a French-Japanese cafe. They also offer a range of pastries including croissants, caneles and cakes. Although there’s no Maison Kitsune store here, there is, however, a small section where visitors can browse the French fashion label’s products like tees, totes and mugs.
Capitol Singapore #01-11, 13 Stamford Road.
11. MARIMEKKO CAFE
The Marimekko Concept Store & Cafe brings a pocket of Scandinavian cosiness to Orchard Road with its birch wood furnishings and the Finnish brand’s signature colourful, patterned prints. On the menu are savoury items like all-day brunch, quesadillas and toasties, as well as sweet treats including tarts and cakes, with a range of teas and coffees to pair. Have some fika and enjoy some hygge.
ION Orchard B1-12, 2 Orchard Turn.
12. PAZZION CAFE
Trying on shoes can be exhausting: Cue local shoe and accessory brand Pazzion’s cafe at Takashimaya Shopping Centre. Choose from mains including burgers, pastas and meats; as well as brunch dishes, soups and salads. There are also S$12.90 rice bowl set lunches and S$6.90 weekday breakfast sets featuring a choice of sandwich and coffee or tea.
Ngee Ann City B1-39, 391 Orchard Road.
13. AVENUE ON 3
Multi-label lifestyle concept store Avenue on 3 by local fashion retailer FJ Benjamin at Paragon Shopping Centre includes a cafe where you can recharge in the midst of browsing designer shoes, bags, jewellery and eyewear. The extensive menu goes beyond cafe favourites and includes substantial eats like mezze platters, lamb shanks and baked salmon, as well as a long list of dessert options.
Paragon Shopping Centre #03-46, 290 Orchard Road.
14. PLAIN VANILLA AT IN GOOD COMPANY
Local clothing brand In Good Company’s ION Orchard store features a Plain Vanilla cafe where you can get their signature cupcakes as well as other bakes, and a cuppa to wash it all down.
ION Orchard B1-06, 2 Orchard Turn.
15. CAFE FOUND AT THE EDITOR’S MARKET
At this space with a minimalist vibe within clothing brand The Editor’s Market at Ngee Ann City, bookend your shopping trip with a range of sweet and savoury toast offerings, as well as cakes and tarts.
Ngee Ann City B1-16, 391 Orchard Road.
16. BYND ARTISAN + PATISSERIE WOO
At leather crafting store Bynd Artisan, local pastry brand Patisserie Woo has a space where shoppers can sit down to a high tea set for two that includes sandwiches, scones and skewers; or picture-pretty gelato parfaits, pastries and cakes.
ION Orchard #04-11, 2 Orchard Turn.
17. MUJI CAFE & MEAL
Come for a pencil sharpener; stay for a meal with three dishes, rice and soup. An old favourite with several locations, lifestyle retailer Muji’s attached cafes offer casual but quality-focused, Japanese-style set meals featuring your choice of sides to go with rice, as well as curry, donburi and cakes.
Plaza Singapura #01-10, 100AM Mall #04-04 and Raffles City #02-20.