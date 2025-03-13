Retail meets dining: 17 cafes and eateries inside fashion boutiques, car showrooms and more

More and more brands are aiming to be not just shops but also lifestyle destinations. Frequently, that translates to having a restaurant or cafe on site.

Gone are the days when only bored husbands wanted to sit around and have coffee on the periphery of a boutique. Brands are now leveraging the power of F&B to build a whole culture around their retail outlets.

The concept is, of course, far from new – hej, IKEA – but, in recent months, a growing number of brands in Singapore have joined the fray.

Not only does this give people more reasons than one to visit, in the case of luxury brands like Prada and Louis Vuitton, it also allows those who aren’t splashing out actual goods to feel like they’re getting a sweet slice of luxury in the form of a macaron or bonbon.

Here’s a list of brand stores in Singapore where you can browse, imbibe and even feast.

1. PRADA CAFFE