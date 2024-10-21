Famed ABC Brickworks roast meat hawker Fatty Cheong dies at 58

Chan Tuck Cheong, the veteran hawker who founded famed Fatty Cheong Char Siew Rice stall at ABC Brickworks Market, has died. He was 58.

His stall has constant long queues for its fabulous ‘bu jian tian’ (never seeing the sky) char siew, so named as it is an ethereally tender cut of pork from the pig’s underarm.

The jovial, rotund hawker, known affectionately by his nickname ‘Fatty Cheong’, later opened a second stall nearby that specialises in wonton mee topped with a fried egg. He also set up a drinks stall and another concept selling old-school Cantonese zi char in the same hawker centre. The latter closed in 2022.



In an earlier interview with 8days.sg, the father of three shared that his two sons help him run his roast meat and wonton mee stalls, while his daughter works at an F&B management company.