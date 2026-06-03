McDonald's Singapore launches FIFA World Cup collectibles, meals and watch party

In line with the World Cup season well upon us, McDonald's is launching a series of FIFA World Cup-themed promotions and collectibles this month.

The campaign, announced on Tuesday (Jun 2), includes limited-edition Happy Meal toys, collectible cups, merchandise and a football watch party.

HAPPY MEAL TOYS, COLLECTIBLE CUPS, FOOTBALL KIT

From Jun 4, every Happy Meal will come with one of 12 FIFA World Cup 2026-themed Squishmallows plush toys, with new characters released weekly throughout the campaign.

The toys feature popular Squishmallows characters dressed in football-inspired jerseys designed exclusively for the collaboration.