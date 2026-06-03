McDonald's Singapore launches FIFA World Cup collectibles, meals and watch party
The global campaign includes six collectible cups featuring football stars such as David Beckham and Thierry Henry, 12 Squishmallows plush toys and a limited-edition football kit.
In line with the World Cup season well upon us, McDonald's is launching a series of FIFA World Cup-themed promotions and collectibles this month.
The campaign, announced on Tuesday (Jun 2), includes limited-edition Happy Meal toys, collectible cups, merchandise and a football watch party.
HAPPY MEAL TOYS, COLLECTIBLE CUPS, FOOTBALL KIT
From Jun 4, every Happy Meal will come with one of 12 FIFA World Cup 2026-themed Squishmallows plush toys, with new characters released weekly throughout the campaign.
The toys feature popular Squishmallows characters dressed in football-inspired jerseys designed exclusively for the collaboration.
From Jun 11, McDonald's will introduce a line-up of FIFA World Cup-themed meals.
The promotion includes limited-time items such as the Honey Soy Chicken McCrispy and Spicy Jalapeno Chicken McNuggets, alongside existing menu items including Chicken McNuggets, Chicken McCrispy, McSpicy, Sweet BBQ McSpicy Chicken Bacon, Breakfast Wrap Sausage and Sausage McMuffin with Egg.
Customers who purchase a participating meal will receive one of six collectible cups, featuring football icons David Beckham, Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, Son Heung-min and Lamine Yamal, as well as McDonald's mascot Grimace.
The cups will be available through restaurants, Drive-Thru, McDelivery, GrabFood and Foodpanda while stocks last.
From Jun 29, customers can redeem a limited-edition football merchandise set comprising a T-shirt and pin set via the McDonald's app.
The set will require 3,000 MyMcDonald's Rewards points and is limited to one redemption per member, while stocks last.
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 WATCH PARTY
McDonald's will also host a watch party for the FIFA World Cup final at McDonald's Marine Cove on Jul 20 from 2am to 6am.
Tickets can be redeemed through the McDonald's app using 5,000 MyMcDonald's Rewards points, with each redemption valid for up to five people.
An unlimited Chicken McNuggets and French fries buffet will be available during the event.