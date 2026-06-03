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McDonald's Singapore launches FIFA World Cup collectibles, meals and watch party
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McDonald's Singapore launches FIFA World Cup collectibles, meals and watch party

The global campaign includes six collectible cups featuring football stars such as David Beckham and Thierry Henry, 12 Squishmallows plush toys and a limited-edition football kit.

McDonald's Singapore launches FIFA World Cup collectibles, meals and watch party

McDonald's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign includes collectible merchandise and features global football stars. (Photo: McDonald's)

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Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
03 Jun 2026 10:11AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2026 10:53AM)
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In line with the World Cup season well upon us, McDonald's is launching a series of FIFA World Cup-themed promotions and collectibles this month.

The campaign, announced on Tuesday (Jun 2), includes limited-edition Happy Meal toys, collectible cups, merchandise and a football watch party.

HAPPY MEAL TOYS, COLLECTIBLE CUPS, FOOTBALL KIT

From Jun 4, every Happy Meal will come with one of 12 FIFA World Cup 2026-themed Squishmallows plush toys, with new characters released weekly throughout the campaign.

The toys feature popular Squishmallows characters dressed in football-inspired jerseys designed exclusively for the collaboration.

The FIFA World Cup Squishmallows will be available all day with every purchase of a Happy Meal from June 4. (Photo: McDonald's Singapore)

From Jun 11, McDonald's will introduce a line-up of FIFA World Cup-themed meals.

The promotion includes limited-time items such as the Honey Soy Chicken McCrispy and Spicy Jalapeno Chicken McNuggets, alongside existing menu items including Chicken McNuggets, Chicken McCrispy, McSpicy, Sweet BBQ McSpicy Chicken Bacon, Breakfast Wrap Sausage and Sausage McMuffin with Egg.

Customers who purchase a participating meal will receive one of six collectible cups, featuring football icons David Beckham, Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, Son Heung-min and Lamine Yamal, as well as McDonald's mascot Grimace.

The cups will be available through restaurants, Drive-Thru, McDelivery, GrabFood and Foodpanda while stocks last.

From June 11, with every FIFA World Cup Meal purchase, customers can collect one collectible cup starring football stars David Beckham, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Thierry Henry, Heung-Min Son and Lamine Yamal – alongside the purple mascot Grimace. (Photo: McDonald's Singapore)

From Jun 29, customers can redeem a limited-edition football merchandise set comprising a T-shirt and pin set via the McDonald's app.

The set will require 3,000 MyMcDonald's Rewards points and is limited to one redemption per member, while stocks last.

The football kit, featuring a black World Cup-themed T-shirt and pin set. (Photo: McDonald's Singapore)

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 WATCH PARTY

McDonald's will also host a watch party for the FIFA World Cup final at McDonald's Marine Cove on Jul 20 from 2am to 6am.

Tickets can be redeemed through the McDonald's app using 5,000 MyMcDonald's Rewards points, with each redemption valid for up to five people.

An unlimited Chicken McNuggets and French fries buffet will be available during the event.

Source: CNA/iz

Related Topics

World Cup World Cup 2026 McDonald's food & drinks
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