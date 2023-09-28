Grumpy nasi ayam goreng seller at Lucky Plaza who went viral opening new stall in Toa Payoh

OPENING A HAWKER OUTLET

The ambitious young boss is now expanding his business outside of Lucky Plaza, by opening a direct hawker outlet in Toa Payoh.

The stall, which is located in a Lorong 4 coffee shop, is now pending SFA approval to open.

Shafiie tells 8days.sg that his kopitiam branch will serve the same nasi ayam goreng main that he’s popular for, as well as a few “simple” side dishes that are currently in the works.

“Price is S$6 for the chicken rice and I’m keeping it affordable for the rest (of the menu) since it's a neighbourhood area,” he shared.

It being a coffee shop stall also means that you can finally chope a seat first before you order your nasi ayam goreng.

For those who are hoping to meet Mr Grumpy himself, he said: “I’ll still be at Lucky Plaza, once in a while at Toa Payoh.”

Fiie’s Cafe’s Toa Payoh outlet is at Stall #6 D’Koffie Coffeeshop, Blk 73 Toa Payoh Lor 4, Singapoore 310073.

