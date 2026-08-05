Popular Arab Street eatery Fika Swedish Cafe And Bistro to close in August

Popular eatery Fika Swedish Cafe And Bistro announced on Tuesday (Aug 4) that it will be closing its Arab Street spot on Aug 14. The news comes just as Fika celebrates its 17th anniversary this week.

In a post on its social media page, Fika Swedish Cafe And Bistro wrote: "Since opening in 2009, we’ve been honoured to be part of so many memories. Thank you for every visit, every meal, and every bit of support over the years.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we also share that Aug 14 will be our final day of service at Arab Street. If you’ve ever wanted one last plate of our Swedish meatballs or one last fika with us, we’d love to see you before we close."

The post added that the team is now "excited to focus" on growing its bakery offshoot Konditori, located on Bussorah Street.

CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Fika for comments.