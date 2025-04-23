This fine-dining restaurant chef started a tea drinks stall to build his ‘own dream’ instead of other people’s

At prettily designed stall Cha Mulan in Bedok Food Centre and Market, former fine-dining restaurant chef Kenneth Teo, 30, hawks wholesome Chinese tea drinks.

While it’s served in cute cups reminiscent of those from bubble tea shops, this isn’t your typical bubble tea – there are no tapioca pearls or popping boba here. Instead, think of it as tong shui (Cantonese-style soupy desserts) with TCM benefits plus tea in a cup, offering a similar sip-and-chew experience with nourishing ingredients like goji berries, peach gum, poached pears and snow fungus. But like bubble tea, the sugar level here is customisable.

Teo is a culinary school grad (he declined to name the school) who worked at establishments like one-Michelin-starred mod Korean restaurant NAE:UM and award-winning NEL Restaurant in Sydney, for about five years.

"I like the Disney character Mulan," Teo shared, referring to his stall’s name which was inspired by Chinese folk heroine Hua Mulan. "I envision my company to be like her: Aesthetic, but also very strong in nature."