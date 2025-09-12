Craving otah or sliced fish soup? Your fish choices could save or harm the sea

We don’t blame you for feeling overwhelmed at the wet market. The maddening array of seafood aside, many of which you have never seen before, there is a lot to take in.

You hear metal meet bone as an uncle deftly carves up a whole snapper. Behind you, a trolley heavily laden with ice trundles down the wet aisle. You’re as removed from the air-conditioned world of plastic-wrapped trays at the supermarket as Dorothy is from Kansas.

But compared to what you’ll typically find at the supermarket, Singapore’s wet markets present a collective treasure trove of fish hauled in from Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam. In fact, over 250 different species were documented in just one year by Pasarfish, a local initiative that researches, and imparts knowledge on heritage seafood and sustainable consumption.

“That’s incredible variety,” said Elliott James Ong, 29, one of Pasarfish’s two co-founders. “But most people can’t name more than three or four species at the wet market.”