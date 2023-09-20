Japanese souffle pancake chain Flipper’s closing Takashimaya outlet, new store opening in Westgate

Japanese souffle pancake chain Flipper’s is closing its Takashimaya outlet. The Orchard Road cafe was its first branch in Singapore, when it arrived on our shores back in 2020.

The chain specialises in "kiseki" (Japanese for 'miracle') souffle pancakes, which are named for their ethereal fluffiness. The jiggly pancakes are soft enough that no knife is needed. Instead, Flipper's provides its customers with two forks to scoop up the pancakes.