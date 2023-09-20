Japanese souffle pancake chain Flipper’s closing Takashimaya outlet, new store opening in Westgate
The cafe’s last day of operations is Oct 8.
Japanese souffle pancake chain Flipper’s is closing its Takashimaya outlet. The Orchard Road cafe was its first branch in Singapore, when it arrived on our shores back in 2020.
The chain specialises in "kiseki" (Japanese for 'miracle') souffle pancakes, which are named for their ethereal fluffiness. The jiggly pancakes are soft enough that no knife is needed. Instead, Flipper's provides its customers with two forks to scoop up the pancakes.
In a social media announcement on Monday (Sep 18), Flipper’s informed its fans that it is closing the Takashimaya cafe “as (it prepares) for a relocation to the West”.
A Flipper’s rep tells 8days.sg that the cafe’s last day of operations is Oct 8, and it will be relocating to Westgate mall in Jurong East.
The new outlet is estimated to be ready in early October. In the meantime, customers can also head to Flipper’s Bugis outlet for their pancake fix.
FREE PANCAKE PROMOTION
Flipper’s Takashimaya is currently running a promotion till its closing day, where customers get a free piece of maple butter cream pancake with every pancake order.
The offer is available from Monday to Friday, 11am to 4pm.
Each table is also limited to a maximum of two free pancakes, and the offer is not valid with the cafe’s other promotions, including membership points redemption.
Flipper’s Takashimaya is at 391A Orchard Road, #B1-56, Ngee Ann City, Singapore 238873. Open daily, Mon-Thur 11am to 9pm, Fri 11am to 9.30pm, Sat 10.30am to 9.30pm, Sun 10.30am to 9pm.
This story was originally published in 8Days.