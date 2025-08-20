Popular dessert store Fluff Bakery to close in September: 'It has been tough for a couple of years now'
The Muslim-owned bakery announced on Friday (Aug 15) that it'll be closing its doors "for good" sometime in September.
Without specifically citing the reasons for its closure, Fluff Bakery wrote on its social media pages that "it has been tough for a couple of years now and [it] just can’t keep afloat anymore".
"It’s been such a bittersweet journey for almost 12 years that we have been running this bakery and it breaks our hearts to close our doors forever," wrote Fluff Bakery.
In its post, Fluff Bakery also appealed to its customers for support in its final days.
"We still have staff salaries and suppliers and rental to pay, so we hope you guys can come and support us in store or order online for delivery/ events/ bake sales for these last few weeks that we are open, so that we [can] hopefully close without any major debts," wrote Fluff Bakery.
In a follow-up Instagram Story on Aug 19, owner Nursyazanna Syaira Mohammad Suhimi said that because "orders are extremely full", the team has closed all orders till the middle of September. However, customers can still head to its store at 795 North Bridge Road to purchase Fluff Bakery's baked goods.
Fluff Bakery was started in 2012 by Syaira and her now-husband, Ashraf Alami. In a previous interview with CNA Lifestyle, the couple shared that the venture began with Syaira selling cupcakes out of her mum’s kitchen to raise money for their wedding expenses.
"We opened an Instagram account to promote the bakes and as customers posted good reviews of the cupcakes and tagged us, our following grew quickly and so did the volume of orders," said Ashraf.
"We were baking 60 cupcakes a day and at one point we were fully booked for three months."
They then partnered with the cafe, Penny University, to sell cupcakes there, which garnered them even more fans.
In 2013, the couple opened their first physical store at Jalan Pisang.