Popular dessert store Fluff Bakery to close in September: 'It has been tough for a couple of years now'

Popular Muslim-owned dessert spot Fluff Bakery announced on Friday (Aug 15) that it will be closing "for good" sometime in September.

Without specifically citing the reasons for its closure, Fluff Bakery wrote on its social media pages that "it has been tough for a couple of years now and [it] just can’t keep afloat anymore".

"It’s been such a bittersweet journey for almost 12 years that we have been running this bakery and it breaks our hearts to close our doors forever," wrote Fluff Bakery.