The future of food courts according to Food Junction: QR codes, robots, ‘eating with phones’

Today, its refreshed food courts are decorated along familiar themes of Singaporean life, such as depictions of HDB void decks at its Rivervale Mall outlet and elements adopted from the historic Tanjong Pagar Railway Station at its Great World City branch.

“We felt it was a good time (for a refresh) because we have many more competitors now, which has driven us to look at what we can do to offer our customers a different experience,” said William Cheng, Group Chief Operating Officer of Breadtalk Group, which acquired Food Junction in 2019.

When asked about the chain’s recent spate of food court transformations, he continued: “Things have moved so quickly over the past two years. We felt that if we didn’t refresh things, we would miss the chance to evolve.”

FOOD AT THE HEART OF ALL THINGS

Aesthetics aside, the focus remains on good food. As a matter of course, Food Junction homes in on wooing heritage brands to its stable of tenants, often offering hawkers with succession issues the opportunity to continue their legacy without burning themselves out in their golden years.