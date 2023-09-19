This hidden bakery at Coronation Plaza sells S$2 pastries and agar agar mooncakes

But her specialty is very elaborate agar agar cakes, which are all created from scratch by Chan, a former bartender and sales rep. Unlike traditional flour-and-butter cakes, agar agar cakes are confections made out of coconut milk-infused jelly.

Chan mainly takes customised orders from customers, who go to him for occasions ranging from birthdays and company events to even celebrations for National Day and the Million Dollar Round Table.

He recounts: “Customers would come and ask, ‘Can you convert this cake design to agar agar?’” And Chan would have to figure out how to make their desired designs come to life using a combination of ‘tattooing’ designs into agar agar with a syringe or using moulds.

“If there is no mould for a design, I have to think of how to cut it from agar agar myself, and there are no ready measurements,” he says, showing us a photo of a customised truck ordered by a construction company. It takes him around half an hour to make a basic floral cake, and up to a week to construct very elaborate orders.

Prices start from S$60 for the smallest six-inch standard design agar agar cake, and from S$90 for customised orders. Chan says: “The price depends on the difficulty of the design and cake size.”