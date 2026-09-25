Revamped Food Opera food court at Ion Orchard has Cantonese eatery Hillman, Ming Chung White Lor Mee and more

After three months of renovations, Food Opera at Ion Orchard will reopen on Monday (Sep 28) with 18 new brands, including heritage eateries like Wah Eng Beef Noodles making its food court debut.

The space will seat 600 diners, with stalls housed behind shopfronts inspired by 1970s Orchard Road. Think old-school barber shops, bookstores and photo studios.

Here are some stalls to look out for.

HILLMAN RESTAURANT

Hillman Restaurant, which originally opened in 1963 on Cantonment Road before moving to Kitchener Road in 2003, is famed for its Cantonese eats like claypot dishes, homemade tofu and paper-wrapped chicken.

Even Queen Elizabeth II dined there back in the day.

Now you can have its comforting fare via its outpost here.

MING CHUNG WHITE LOR MEE