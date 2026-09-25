Revamped Food Opera food court at Ion Orchard has Cantonese eatery Hillman, Ming Chung White Lor Mee and more
The renovated food court, which opens on Monday (Sep 28), boasts 18 brands and a retro makeover.
After three months of renovations, Food Opera at Ion Orchard will reopen on Monday (Sep 28) with 18 new brands, including heritage eateries like Wah Eng Beef Noodles making its food court debut.
The space will seat 600 diners, with stalls housed behind shopfronts inspired by 1970s Orchard Road. Think old-school barber shops, bookstores and photo studios.
Here are some stalls to look out for.
HILLMAN RESTAURANT
Hillman Restaurant, which originally opened in 1963 on Cantonment Road before moving to Kitchener Road in 2003, is famed for its Cantonese eats like claypot dishes, homemade tofu and paper-wrapped chicken.
Even Queen Elizabeth II dined there back in the day.
Now you can have its comforting fare via its outpost here.
MING CHUNG WHITE LOR MEE
Ming Chung White Lor Mee from Maude Road, which dates back to 1933, will make its food hall debut under its fourth-generation owner. Its signature Henghua-style noodles are simmered in a light gravy.
WAH ENG
Wah Eng’s beef noodles date back to a pushcart on Bain Street in 1948. The noodles later became known as Odeon beef noodles after a cinema opened nearby, and the family’s stall subsequently moved into Wah Hing Coffee Shop across from the cinema.
Wah Eng’s Hainanese dry beef noodles, smothered in a thick gravy, have appeared on the menu at Shangri-La Singapore’s Lobby Lounge. Now the brand is opening its first standalone store at Food Opera.
BEREMPAH BROS
If you haven’t made the trip to Beauty World Food Centre for Berempah Bros, here’s a more convenient option in town. Derek Cheong, who won Season 2 of MasterChef Singapore, is bringing the stall he started with business partner Ong Zhen Ning to Food Opera. Its ayam berempah will be on the menu, of course.
FIRST STREET FRIED PRAWN NOODLES
First Street Fried Prawn Noodles, run by the hot second-generation hawker of First Street Teochew Fish Soup, is joining the food court too. Its fried Hokkien mee uses prawn broth simmered for more than six hours. There’ll also be exclusive lala fried prawn noodles.
AI SHAN CLAYPOT EXPRESS
If claypot rice is more your thing, Hong Kong’s Ai Shan Claypot Express is opening its second Singapore outlet, following its Jewel Changi Airport debut in July. The brand uses a customised machine that cooks up to 10 claypots at once, creating an even layer of crispy rice at the bottom.
Its House Special Four Treasures Claypot Rice comes topped with chicken, pork ribs, Chinese sausage and salted duck egg.
Other new stalls include Chef Lup Roasted, Parkson Bak Kut Teh, Swee Choon Tim Sum Express and Ye Lai Xiang Mixed & Curry Rice.
Meanwhile, LiXin Teochew Fishball Noodles will give diners a chance to watch its fishballs and fish dumplings being made by hand at selected times throughout the day.
There will be a new retail area called the Orchid Gallery, offering snacks from local brands like Thye Moh Chan and Tiap Tiap Treats. The latter, from East Coast Road, will sell its sedap ondeh ondeh and pandan chiffon cakes at a far more convenient location.
For drinks, newcomer Sunny Island Bar will serve coffee, tea, mocktails and tropical slushies. Toast Box, meanwhile, will open its first outlet showcasing live coffee roasting.
There’s also a new bakery, Treasure Bakery, that blends British baking traditions with Nanyang flavours. Its offerings include beef shepherd’s pie and strawberry kugelhopf.
Food Opera reopens Sep 28 at Ion Orchard, #B4-03/04, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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