Acclaimed retired chefs return to revive old forgotten Hong Kong banquet dishes at Goodwood Park Hotel

The taste of nostalgia does not come more delicious than in the hands of four Chinese cuisine maestros, three of whom were brought out of retirement to present the first-ever “8 Hands Culinary Showcase: A Rediscovery of Cantonese Classics” menu at Goodwood Park’s Chinese restaurant Min Jiang.

Hong-Kong born Singapore-based Chinese cuisine masters Chef Chan Kwok (best known for helming Orchard Hotel’s Hua Ting Restaurant), Chef Chin Hon Yin (Sheraton Tower’s Li Bai) and Chef Chung Ho Shi (Conrad Hotel’s Golden Peony) have all gamely donned their aprons once again to join hands with Goodwood Park’s Min Jiang Master Chef Chan Hwan Kee and deliver an exclusive menu comprising intricate dishes that date back to more than 30 years.