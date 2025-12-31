Former police officer opens cafe after earning pastry diploma, menu includes hearty mains like nasi lemak
Former Singapore Police Force deputy superintendent Aiswarya S is now a trained baker running her own cafe-bar at Little India.
These days, Aiswarya S spends her time icing cakes at her Little India cafe. Just a few years ago, she would have been in a blue Singapore Police Force uniform leading a response team at an accident site, or talking a distressed person out of a suicide attempt.
For seven years, the now 33-year-old thrived on the unpredictability of her work in the police force. But in 2021, her on-the-ground role shifted towards policy-writing and desk duties.
“I don’t really like sitting in front of the computer,” mused the former deputy superintendent. “I started thinking of what else I could do. I’ve always loved baking, but never pursued it seriously. So I thought, ‘let’s just try it’.”
Later that year, Aiswarya quit her job and enrolled in culinary school Le Cordon Bleu Dusit in Bangkok, spending a year earning her pastry diploma and another six months interning at two-Michelin-starred modern Indian fine-diner Gaa.
“They are really creative,” she shared. “I learnt a lot from how they use Thai ingredients with Indian cooking techniques. It’s something I want to do here at my cafe, using Indian flavours in a subtle modern way.”
By late-2025, she was ready to open her own eatery, investing a six-figure sum from her savings to launch Blue Skies Cafe & Bar. The rustic-chic 30-seater in Little India was officially launched in November. Despite her training, Aiswarya didn’t want to just focus on pastries.
“When I go to a cafe, I prefer one that serves proper food,” she said. Other than house-made pastries and cakes, Blue Skies offers hearty mains such as nasi lemak, burgers and waffles.
SHE LED THE RESPONSE TEAM AT FATAL LUCKY PLAZA CAR CRASH
A Singapore Police Force scholar and NUS biomedical science graduate, Aiswarya had always wanted “a job with purpose”. Her seven-year policing career spanned roles like investigation officer, team leader, as well as an operations officer with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
One of her most defining career moments happened in 2019, when a car ploughed into a group of Filipino domestic workers outside Lucky Plaza, killing two and injuring others.
Then just 27, Aiswarya led a 50-officer response team at the chaotic scene. “We had to make sure there was proper crowd control. We also needed the ambulances to get there quickly. It was very challenging,” she recalled.
Other cases were equally impactful – persuading individuals out of suicide attempts, and once securing a confession in an attempted rape case despite scant evidence.
“Those were the cases where I felt like I really made a difference in someone’s life. These are the moments I look back on and feel happy about,” recalled Aiswarya.
Back then, leaving work before sunset was rare. Whenever it happened, her unit would call it a “blue skies day”. The phrase stuck – and years later, it became the name of her cafe.
COSY, BOUTIQUE-HOTEL VIBE
Stepping into Blue Skies feels a little like walking into a small boutique hotel. Warm lighting plays off exposed brick walls, creating an inviting, slightly rustic space that offers respite from Little India’s bustle.
A long bar anchors the room, lined with high stools and backed by shelves of spirits and coffee equipment. Beside it, a pastry counter displays croissants and cakes baked by Aiswarya each morning. Warm-toned chairs and wooden tables keep the seating area snug but comfortable.
SIGNATURE NASI LEMAK MADE BY MUM
While nasi lemak is a classic Malay dish, Aiswarya says many Indian households in Singapore have adapted it at home, adding spices and flavours shaped by their own family traditions.
At Blue Skies, the dish is cooked by her mum, Senthamarai, 62, a retired nurse who now helps in the kitchen almost daily.
She prepares the coconut rice with fenugreek, cloves, pandan and freshly-squeezed coconut milk – a labour-intensive process she once reserved only for Deepavali. She insists on buying freshly-grated coconut and squeezes the coconut milk by hand for quality control, and also makes the achar and sambal from scratch.
Aiswarya oversees the kitchen operations but handles only the pastries and desserts herself; the savoury dishes are prepared by two hired chefs.
Camera-shy but quietly proud, Senthamarai jokes that she’s fine with “not getting paid” and admits it’s gratifying to see diners enjoy the food. “These are just dishes I make at home,” she said. “I’m happy people like them.”
A NEW KIND OF UNPREDICTABILITY
Running a cafe, Aiswarya admits, comes with doubts. “Yes, of course I’ve had them,” she said. Business has been “very unpredictable” – quieter on weekdays, steadier on weekends.
As the sole owner, she chose not to take on external investments and business partners. “I don’t want to put anyone at risk [of financial loss],” she said. Being single help make the leap feel more manageable to her. Aiswarya shared: “If this fails, it only affects me.”
She’s been experimenting with various concepts to build momentum. Like Paati’s Kitchen ("paati" means grandmother in Tamil), a banana-leaf saapadu (South Indian-style meal) pop-up on alternate Sundays that feels like you’re dining at an Indian grandma’s house.
There is also dessert-and-sake pairing offered, plus a weekday set lunch to draw crowds. “Both policing and F&B are unpredictable,” said Aiswarya. “You adapt, think fast, and keep going. It’s challenging but I enjoy the challenge.”
We’ve had plenty of cafe-style, “elevated” nasi lemak plates over the years – the oversized platter, a thick slab of protein, and obligatory house-made sides to justify a double-digit price tag. Blue Skies’ version looks similar at first glance but reveals its strengths quickly.
Cooked with freshly-squeezed coconut milk, the basmati rice is exceptionally light and aromatic, carrying warm, unexpected notes of fenugreek and cloves. The grilled chicken thigh matches that intensity: tender, lightly-charred and seasoned with turmeric, curry powder, garam masala and grated coconut. Together, the rice and chicken deliver flavour complexity without tipping into heaviness.
Crisp kang kong and piquant house-made achar contribute crunch and acidity, and the bright and spicy house-made sambal ties everything together. A must-try, and worth the S$17 price tag.
FRESH SEA PRAWN (ADD-ON), S$8
Blue Skies lets you choose from a handful of proteins for your nasi lemak, including chicken thigh, fresh sea prawn, grilled salmon, and pork belly. We opted to try the prawns as an add-on.
They’re excellent. Cooked in the cafe’s house-made sambal – the same one that’s served alongside the nasi lemak – the sea prawns arrive plump and sweet, their natural brininess playing well against the sambal’s turmeric-infused, fiery heat. A worthy upgrade for the plate.
FOWL PLAY BURGER, S$19
A hefty fried chicken burger with a superbly crisp, craggy crust and juicy spice-brined meat. The supplier-sourced brioche bun is soft, the supporting acts (smoky bacon and jammy caramelised onions) add plenty of richness, and the red cabbage slaw cuts through. We would’ve liked a sharper sauce to tie everything together.
PRETTY IN PINK, S$16
A quiet standout. The pan-seared fish is cooked with precision: succulent, just opaque in the centre, and finished with lightly crisp skin. It sits on a blush-pink pool of spiced galangal cream with dried shrimp notes, balanced with a fragrant herb salad featuring Thai basil, dill and mint.
BREKKIE WAFFLE, S$13
Made with browned butter, the modest half-waffle carries a pleasant nuttiness, but we found the texture slightly dry and dense. The roasted local pearl oyster mushrooms fare better; meaty and crisp at the edges, pairing well with a light drizzle of curry oil. Finished with blistered cherry tomatoes and a sunny fried egg, this is a simple, serviceable breakfast plate.
CROISSANT WITH IBERICO PORK BELLY, S$10
Aiswarya’s croissant is expertly made – airy, flaky and marked by distinct layers, though it could be more buttery. The grilled Iberico pork belly, seasoned generously, delivers spice-forward savouriness. But the rich, juicy pork and light, crispy croissant don’t quite mesh. Without a dressing, pickle or other bridging ingredient, the sandwich feels dry.
Since our visit, Aiswarya has added burnt garlic aioli and caramelised onion jam to her sandwich, which should help jazz things up.
CHOCOLATE CAKE WITH CREAM CHEESE AND BURNT LEMON GEL, S$8
The cake itself is fudgy and impressively moist, with a tender crumb that holds its structure without feeling heavy. It’s paired with a cream cheese frosting that is smooth and gently tangy. Threaded between the layers is a burnt lemon gel, which brings a subtle bitterness and bright citrus lift, keeping each bite from veering too sweet. It’s an elegant little treat, and one of the most polished desserts on the menu.
RED RIDING HOOD, S$8
A layered latte of hibiscus tea, espresso, milk and maple syrup – tangy, smooth and lightly sweet.
MALAYA MUSE, S$19
This gin-based cocktail combines elderflower, pandan and lychee notes for an easy and refreshing tipple.
Blue Skies Cafe & Bar is at 43 Rowell Rd, Singapore 207994. Open Mon to Thu 10am-10pm; Fri 10am-midnight; Sat 9am-midnight; Sun 9am-10pm. Tel: 8938 9951. More info via Facebook, Instagram & TikTok.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/