Former police officer opens cafe after earning pastry diploma, menu includes hearty mains like nasi lemak

“They are really creative,” she shared. “I learnt a lot from how they use Thai ingredients with Indian cooking techniques. It’s something I want to do here at my cafe, using Indian flavours in a subtle modern way.”

By late-2025, she was ready to open her own eatery, investing a six-figure sum from her savings to launch Blue Skies Cafe & Bar. The rustic-chic 30-seater in Little India was officially launched in November. Despite her training, Aiswarya didn’t want to just focus on pastries.

“When I go to a cafe, I prefer one that serves proper food,” she said. Other than house-made pastries and cakes, Blue Skies offers hearty mains such as nasi lemak, burgers and waffles.

SHE LED THE RESPONSE TEAM AT FATAL LUCKY PLAZA CAR CRASH

A Singapore Police Force scholar and NUS biomedical science graduate, Aiswarya had always wanted “a job with purpose”. Her seven-year policing career spanned roles like investigation officer, team leader, as well as an operations officer with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

One of her most defining career moments happened in 2019, when a car ploughed into a group of Filipino domestic workers outside Lucky Plaza, killing two and injuring others.

Then just 27, Aiswarya led a 50-officer response team at the chaotic scene. “We had to make sure there was proper crowd control. We also needed the ambulances to get there quickly. It was very challenging,” she recalled.

Other cases were equally impactful – persuading individuals out of suicide attempts, and once securing a confession in an attempted rape case despite scant evidence.

“Those were the cases where I felt like I really made a difference in someone’s life. These are the moments I look back on and feel happy about,” recalled Aiswarya.

Back then, leaving work before sunset was rare. Whenever it happened, her unit would call it a “blue skies day”. The phrase stuck – and years later, it became the name of her cafe.

COSY, BOUTIQUE-HOTEL VIBE

Stepping into Blue Skies feels a little like walking into a small boutique hotel. Warm lighting plays off exposed brick walls, creating an inviting, slightly rustic space that offers respite from Little India’s bustle.

A long bar anchors the room, lined with high stools and backed by shelves of spirits and coffee equipment. Beside it, a pastry counter displays croissants and cakes baked by Aiswarya each morning. Warm-toned chairs and wooden tables keep the seating area snug but comfortable.