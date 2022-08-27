Holland Village institution Fosters to close after six decades of serving up steaks and high tea

Fosters Restaurant, a familiar fixture at Holland Village for many years now, is shutting its doors.

On Aug 23, the restaurant made a social media post announcing that they would be “permanently closing on 26th of October 2022”.

They thanked customers for their "loyal patronage over the years”, adding, “We wish you all the best for a happy and prosperous future”.

For those who want to see Fosters out with a bang, the restaurant also said that there will be a farewell party on Oct 25, 5pm to 10pm. “You are welcome to attend at any time,” they wrote.

The post did not say if the restaurant might be reopening in a different location, or mention the reasons for its closure.