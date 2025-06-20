Should tap water be free in Singapore restaurants? F&B operators weigh in

The debate about whether tap water should be complimentary in Singapore’s dine-in food establishments is back in the spotlight, thanks to a Facebook post on Jun 12 by Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Gerald Giam, who also highlighted a public petition on the issue.

“Some eateries charge as much for water as they do for sugary drinks. This unintentionally nudges consumers toward less healthy options, increasing the risk of obesity and diabetes,” he said in his post.

“In March 2025, I called for the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) to encourage F&B outlets, coffeeshops and malls to offer low-cost drinking water as best practice.”

Mr Giam added: “While I acknowledge that F&B establishments incur some cost to provide plain water, these can be recovered by offering plain water at cost. Importantly, it should be priced lower than sugary beverages to support healthier choices and sustainability goals. I continue to urge MSE to promote this as best practice across dine-in establishments.”

The petition he cited, which was posted on Change.org in late May, urged the Singapore government to “mandate that dine-in F&B establishments provide free-flow tap water to all customers at no additional cost.”

“In a country where tap water is clean, safe, and abundantly available, it is unjustified to restrict access to tap water, especially in establishments that already impose a 10% service charge,” the petition read.