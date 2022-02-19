Craving French fries? Don't worry, you can still get them at some Singapore fast food chains

As you pop that one last French fry (isn’t it always going to be the last one?) into your mouth, consider that the world is now in a global potato shortage, caused by the pandemic, bad weather and poor crop health, among other reasons.

McDonald’s in Japan had to limit their customers to ordering small-size fries, while in Malaysia, the same chain told customers on social media that they were facing a “fry-tening supply crunch”). The supply chain disruptions led to similar situations in Taiwan (hash browns ran out) and Indonesia (L-sized fries became unavailable).

WORKING ON ALTERNATIVES

Singapore hasn’t been spared by the world shortage in potatoes either.

Within the last week, several KFC Singapore outlets put up signs stating that “trade-ups to French Fries and Cheese Fries” were unavailable – customers who order a combo meal will not be able to swop out the standard sides for these items. They will be given waffle hash, a new side, instead.

In response to a CNA Lifestyle query on Friday (Feb 18), a spokesperson from KFC Singapore said that despite “ongoing supply chain uncertainties”, customers would still be able to purchase both the KFC fries and Cheese Fries, a la carte, at all their outlets.