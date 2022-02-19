Craving French fries? Don't worry, you can still get them at some Singapore fast food chains
The global shortage of potatoes has hit Singapore, two months after fast food restaurants around the world announced disruptions to their supply chains. But read this before you rush out to queue up for French fries.
What’s better than scarfing down an extra-large serving of French fries when you’re feeling down? Not much else, we say. Whether you like it heavily salted, unsalted, served with chilli sauce or mayo, drizzled with melted cheese – we can agree that the humble spud, cooked in this way, makes the ultimate comfort food.
What is life without French fries?
As you pop that one last French fry (isn’t it always going to be the last one?) into your mouth, consider that the world is now in a global potato shortage, caused by the pandemic, bad weather and poor crop health, among other reasons.
McDonald’s in Japan had to limit their customers to ordering small-size fries, while in Malaysia, the same chain told customers on social media that they were facing a “fry-tening supply crunch”). The supply chain disruptions led to similar situations in Taiwan (hash browns ran out) and Indonesia (L-sized fries became unavailable).
WORKING ON ALTERNATIVES
Singapore hasn’t been spared by the world shortage in potatoes either.
Within the last week, several KFC Singapore outlets put up signs stating that “trade-ups to French Fries and Cheese Fries” were unavailable – customers who order a combo meal will not be able to swop out the standard sides for these items. They will be given waffle hash, a new side, instead.
In response to a CNA Lifestyle query on Friday (Feb 18), a spokesperson from KFC Singapore said that despite “ongoing supply chain uncertainties”, customers would still be able to purchase both the KFC fries and Cheese Fries, a la carte, at all their outlets.
Another fast food restaurant, Burger King, said it had no plans to stop serving fries in Singapore, its marketing director Irene Tay told CNA Lifestyle. She added, however, that the company could not guarantee that its fries supply wouldn’t be impacted by the global supply crunch.
“Our supply chain is working with several suppliers on alternative cuts, other than our thick cut fries, from other parts of the world, as a contingency,” said Tay.
McDonald’s declined to comment.
We love that Mediacorp Class 95 DJs Vernon A and Justin Ang used their weekly Friday show Best of Muttons in the Morning to express how they felt about this “very serious problem”. Their rap describes Singapore’s collective love for French fries to a T:
“I hope they replenish their supplies because, like that, how do we order and then up-size?
What is life without French fries?
I think about it until I cry.
When will it end? We don't know.”
Neither do we, but perhaps we might nip out for a spot of fries later today (or opt for delivery).