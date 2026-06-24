Need your fruit fix? 6 places for wholesale deals, fruit buffets and premium gifts

Nutrition aside, I’d wager that between fruits and vegetables, you’d be much more willing to eat an apple than a carrot. And let’s be honest about it, you’d rather have pineapple or banana in your smoothie than kale or beetroot.

I’m not villainising vegetables here because (louder for those at the back) we need two servings of vegetables and two servings of fruit every day. (If you’re not sure what a serving looks like, HealthHub has a guide.) But most fruits, with their inherent sweetness, do go down better than the earthiness and bitterness of greens – whether you’re a supertaster or not.

More than a good-for-you snack or something Mum totes out to round off the meal, fruits have also become the gift of choice for many Singaporeans. So, if you’re trying to eat more fruits or looking for a gift, here’s a look at some of the platforms that let you buy fruits wholesale, packaged into gifts, or cut and ready to eat at your office desk.

1. GO FOR A FRUIT BUFFET

Which Singaporean doesn’t love a buffet spread? Pawfect Fruit, located at Hillview Avenue, offers exactly that or aka their Surprise Fruits Buffet. Head down to their warehouse in Lam Soon Industrial Building, choose a box, fill it up with as many fruits as you can (provided the lid can be closed), pay, and leave.