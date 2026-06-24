Need your fruit fix? 6 places for wholesale deals, fruit buffets and premium gifts
Whether you're shopping for your family, colleagues or a loved one, these fruit suppliers offer fruit buffet, omakase fruit gift boxes, bulk buys, ready-cut fruit cups, subscription boxes and premium gift sets.
Nutrition aside, I’d wager that between fruits and vegetables, you’d be much more willing to eat an apple than a carrot. And let’s be honest about it, you’d rather have pineapple or banana in your smoothie than kale or beetroot.
I’m not villainising vegetables here because (louder for those at the back) we need two servings of vegetables and two servings of fruit every day. (If you’re not sure what a serving looks like, HealthHub has a guide.) But most fruits, with their inherent sweetness, do go down better than the earthiness and bitterness of greens – whether you’re a supertaster or not.
More than a good-for-you snack or something Mum totes out to round off the meal, fruits have also become the gift of choice for many Singaporeans. So, if you’re trying to eat more fruits or looking for a gift, here’s a look at some of the platforms that let you buy fruits wholesale, packaged into gifts, or cut and ready to eat at your office desk.
1. GO FOR A FRUIT BUFFET
Which Singaporean doesn’t love a buffet spread? Pawfect Fruit, located at Hillview Avenue, offers exactly that or aka their Surprise Fruits Buffet. Head down to their warehouse in Lam Soon Industrial Building, choose a box, fill it up with as many fruits as you can (provided the lid can be closed), pay, and leave.
The two box sizes go for S$8.90 (small; about 24cm by 16cm by 10cm) and S$19.90 (big; about 34cm by 23cm by 19cm). Pawfect Fruit recommends the small box for small families and individuals, and the big box for big families and for sharing. Expect some natural imperfections as the fruits come from seasonal surplus stock and the varieties change daily, depending on the supply.
You can also shop online – or in person – for their seasonal fruits, which currently include a smorgasbord of over 20 premium melon varieties from countries such as Japan, Korea, Australia, China, Spain and Italy. Free delivery for orders over S$100.
2. BULK-BUY AND SHARE WITH COLLEAGUES
The economy of scale playbook is all about volume; the more you buy, the bigger the savings. That’s where you and your colleagues can all benefit from the corporate bulk buys that wholesaler SLH Fresh Fruits offers from their location at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre.
Click over to their website for their Corporate Fresh Fruits Cartons – single-fruit boxes such as medium Fuji apples (S$79 for 72 pieces) and Sunkist oranges (S$98 for 113 pieces). Or sign up for their Corporate Weekly Fruit Subscription (from S$60) for smaller, mixed-fruit boxes that can contain bananas, grapes, blueberries and dragonfruits.
Don’t want to fuss? SLH delivers ready-cut fruits right to your office. They’ve got fruit cups in various combos: Single Fruit Cup (from S$1.60), Berries Overload Fruit Cup (from S$4.60), Berry Snowy Yogurt Cup (from S$3.50) and more. Gather your colleagues because some of these options require a bundle order of 10.
You can also shop online just for your household. Whole fruits such as watermelons, papayas and honeydews can be heavy to lug home – and if you don’t fancy a workout, click on the Weekly Essentials. From S$32, you’ll receive a week’s worth of fruits, which can include a whole watermelon, papaya, honey pineapple, a small bunch of bananas and some Fuji apples, oranges and pears sent to your home.
3. CUT FRUITS, JUICES AND SMOOTHIES AT WORK
Also offering ready-to-eat cut fruits (from S$1.40 per cup) – as well as cold-pressed fruit juices (S$4 per cup) and vacuum-blended smoothies (from S$5.50 per cup) – is Ah Liang Fruits, which operates out of Mandai Link. The caveat, though, is that they only do bulk orders of at least 30 or 50 items, depending on what you order. They also offer customisable logo stickers (extra 20 cents per cup), which make a nice touch for corporate events.
Most of their online offerings are geared towards office workers, like the Create Your Own Fruit Bag (S$2) that lets you pick three to five fruits (a minimum of 10 orders is needed), or Team Fruit Recharge Pack (S$75) that contains 15 fruit cups, 10 bananas, five apples, five pears and 1kg of seedless grapes. Or top up the pantry’s fruit bowl with the Mixed Fruit Essentials Box (S$40) consisting of 20 bananas, 12 apples and 2kg of tangerines.
They also do carton deals of single fruits such as New Zealand golden kiwis (S$86 per carton), US seedless navel oranges (S$70 per carton) and Del Monte bananas (S$52 per carton).
4. FOR YOUR JUICING OR BLENDING NEEDS
If you’re into juicing, the cheekily named wholesaler Yaya Papaya, also operating out of Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, can sort you out.
Their Juicing Fruit Box packs fruits selected for “their ‘juiceability’ and flavour profiles”, along with mint leaves and ginger, for your morning juicing needs. There are also other Fruit Boxes (S$80 each) – Immunity Box, Rainbow Box and Seasonal Surprise Box – to choose from; the mix of fruits varies, depending on availability.
Other than popular picks such as apples, bananas, pears, blueberries, grapes and navel oranges, they also stock cold-pressed juices, fruit juices, premium honey and “botak” coconuts – more choices to add to your homemade juices.
And sometimes, you don’t need perfectly formed fruits, especially when you’re blending to make purees or smoothies. If you’re trying to save money, click over to Yaya Papaya’s Defective Fruits Clearance Package (S$6.50 for 2.5kg of mixed fruits). But be prepared to receive anything (you can’t choose), including spotted mangoes, overripe avocados, bruised apples and ugly persimmons. Strictly no refunds or replacements.
5. GIVE AN OMAKASE FRUIT GIFT BOX
Just like how you leave it to the chef for your omakase Japanese meal, you can let The First Fruits put together a nicely arranged premium fruit box for you or as a gift. What you see on their website is more or less what you’ll get – at least five different types of fruit per gift box, unless indicated.
The smallest box we spotted – Classic Omakase Petit Fruit Gift Box (Petit) – is good for one to three people and goes for S$56. Each fruit gift box comes with a greeting card, and options of adding cookies and fruit plushies.
6. PREMIUM JAPANESE FRUIT GIFT BOXES
If you have a much bigger budget – and enjoy putting together gift boxes for loved ones – MomoBud lets you choose your selection of premium Japanese fruits either online or at their outlet in Oxley Tower.
And by “premium”, they do mean the top echelon of Japanese fruits, such as Yubari King muskmelons, Kyoho grapes and daitouryou-grade peaches – as well as other in-season and non-seasonal Japanese fruits. You’ll also find some international offerings, including Sri Lankan Nelna mangoes, Mexican Hass avocadoes and Californian Coral Champagne cherries.
The prices aren’t cheap though. Their Customized Fruit Hampers start from S$100 and the selection is based on "budget and seasonal availability". Each hamper comes with a complimentary personalised card and free delivery.
If you and your colleagues don’t mind spending S$5 a day on fruits, MomoBud delivers Fruit Packs of three fruits, such as apples, apricots, plum, grapes and orange, depending on the season. A minimum order of 10 packs is required.