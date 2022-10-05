Celebrity chef Gaggan Anand to open his first official restaurant in Singapore on Oct 24

The story and concept, Anand told CNA Lifestyle, was written when he found himself having to quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to COVID-19.

"I locked myself in the room and that was when I wrote the story of Ms Maria and Mr Singh," he shared. "The story was completely a fictional idea but it was a really fun coming up with it. It took a lot of R&D, but it was really fun."

The food, of course, is typically “Gaggan”. It is bold, adventurous and marries home-style Mexican and Indian cooking, a blend of flavours and traditions that culminates in a menu that is influenced by two cultures that are very similar in terms of gastronomy and design.

Best of all, Ms Maria & Mr Singh is a chance to taste some of Anand’s signature and most celebrated Michelin -starred dishes, at affordable and accessible prices. Prices of the dishes will start from S$12. The most expensive dish on the menu is S$32, which is Gaggan's Crab Curry.

"I wanted one restaurant that doesn’t impose my 'A-plus' prices," the 44-year-old shared with CNA Lifestyle candidly.

"I wanted to make a restaurant where people can enjoy my dishes at 'C' price," he explained, adding that the price point difference from his other restaurants is that they don’t charge on the décor and look.