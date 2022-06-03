Food, funky tunes, festival fun: Here's what you can expect at GastroBeats 2022

“GastroBeats has been in the works for the past two years and is the first of many (events) we plan on bringing to life, both in-person and on TV screens around the world. We are excited to share the first with our home country, Singapore," said O4 Company’s chief executive officer Guna Kaliannan in a press release.

STB’s director of attractions, entertainment and tourism concept Ashlynn Loo added: “As more visitors return to Singapore, events such as GastroBeats are a timely addition to our events calendar.”

Visualise yourself moving with a humming crowd with a praffle or even a tray of putu piring in hand as lush music builds into a crescendo. Excited? So are we. There will certainly be a lot to take in at the festival. But for now, take a bite of what you can expect at the festival, for which you can purchase entry tickets (from S$9, excluding food prices) here.

EAT AND LEARN, STRAIGHT FROM THE MASTERS