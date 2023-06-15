Popular Geylang Lor 29 Charcoal Fried Hokkien Mee hawker stall is relocating after 23 years

RELOCATING NEARBY

Qin Sheng tells 8days.sg his stall is shifting “three traffic lights down” to 936 East Coast Road. The new shop is currently under renovation, and is expected to open around Jun 21 or “early July” if there are delays.

According to Qin Sheng, the reason for moving out of his longtime location is an increase in rental. He will operate at his old stall till Sunday (Jun 18) before closing briefly to facilitate the big move. He also shares that the new location, which has “cheaper rental than our current stall” will have a “bigger seating space and open space carpark”.

ATTACHED SATAY STALL TO MOVE OVER TOO

Other than Hokkien mee, the family also runs a satay stall right next to their current unit. That will also move together with the Hokkien mee stall. Penny’s mother Grace, who sells a mean oyster omelette and carrot cake out of the same spot, will continue serving her food at the new location.