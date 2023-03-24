Guide to Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2023: What to eat, drink, buy and do at the biggest edition yet

The streets of Geylang are alive with the sounds and smells of the annual Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar, which is back bigger than ever.

This year, there are over 700 stall spaces available – 10 times bigger than last year's – and it's all taking place across 36 days, until Apr 22. It opens daily from 10am to 11.59pm, and on the last day, which is the eve of Hari Raya Puasa, visitors are welcome to stay throughout the night until 6am.