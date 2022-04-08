Paella, dendeng, prata-waffles: Here are 9 food stalls to check out at Geylang Serai’s Ramadan bazaar

With the month of Ramadan recently kicking off, Hari Raya celebrations are looking to be in full (but still socially responsible) swing this year.

And following Singapore’s relaxing of pandemic restrictions, the Ramadan Bazaar in Geylang Serai is finally back (with another one at Kampong Gelam, too).

Things are slightly different this year. The scaled-down bazaar at Geylang Serai comprises 40 stalls, and is divided into the two zones: Lifestyle and food. Groups of people enter the area in batches, every five to ten minutes, and you’ve got the safe-distancing folks on patrol.

When I arrived at 6pm one evening, long queues had already begun to form, snaking all the way through the side roads of Geylang and I waited in line for about 15 minutes before entering. The queues move fast though, so don't worry.