Where to find all your favourite Thai eateries and shops after they move out of Golden Mile Complex

Apart from the usual suspects, the eatery serves fried mackerel with fresh vegetables and spicy sauce – eaten in the style of Korean barbecued meats. But customers can expect new menu items after it relocates to Aperia Mall as Im Em Thai. It will be at Golden Mile Complex until Apr 2, before reopening on Apr 16.

New address: 12 Kallang Ave, Aperia Mall, #01-40, Singapore 339511. If you plan to visit their Golden Mile Complex outlet, call 9112 0662 to check first.

GOLDEN MILE TOWER

1. Siriwan Thai Food

Here’s yet another 24-hour eatery in the building, serving classic night market delicacies like deep fried chicken chopsticks and salt-crusted grilled tilapia fish (pra pow), which has won the approval of even Thai nationals. According to Google reviews, their prices are a tad higher, but their friendly staff and authentic fare make up for it.

They will be in Golden Mile Complex for two more weeks before moving to Golden Mile Tower in April. Asked if they plan on changing their menu, the staff said “no one knows except the boss”.

New address: 6001 Beach Road, Golden Mile Tower, #01-50/51, Singapore 199589. If you plan to visit their Golden Mile Complex outlet, call 6913 5981 to check first.

2. Pha Muk

Pha Muk moved to its new location last February, but it’s been impressing customers with its handmade ingredients for a long time now. These include meatballs in its pork noodle soup and freshly cut fruits in its salads, to name a few.