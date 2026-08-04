Golden Mile Special Yong Tau Foo, a heritage hawker stall since 1958, has ceased operations

CUSTOMERS SADDENED BY CLOSURE

With no known social media presence of its own, Golden Mile Special Yong Tau Foo’s sudden closure caught customers by surprise.

Several netizens expressed their disappointment in the comments section of Ah Xiao’s Facebook post. One called it “one of the best” yong tau foo stalls, while another wrote: “So sad, wondering if they are operating elsewhere!”

8days contacted Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck to ask when it first noticed that the neighbouring stall had closed, but the calls went unanswered.

Golden Mile Special Yong Tau Foo’s final day of business and reason for closing remain unclear. It is also unknown whether the hawkers have retired permanently or plan to reopen elsewhere.