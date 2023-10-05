Unique and spicy green chilli chicken rice near Geylang that’s worth queueing for

“Nice car! Small, just like you,” were the first words from my new Makan Kaki, private hire driver Vincent Lee as he climbed into my car. “Don’t worry, my appetite is very big,” I quipped. I was driving us to try a dish I had seen in pictures he sent me, but that I hadn't tasted before: Green Chilli Chicken Rice at Sims Vista Food Centre.

“You won't regret it,” was Vincent’s promise, as he explained his personal rule for food recommendations. “It must be nice, only then I will take a photo and share.” And share he does, frequently, in various group chats on his phone.

The avid home cook and foodie became a private hire driver when he turned 60 last March, enjoying it as “something to do” in semi-retirement. Vincent’s conversations with passengers usually centre around his favourite subject. “When I pick them up or go to a new place, I always ask ‘where's the good food here?’,” he said.