Greenview Cafe, famous for mee hoon kueh, leaving Far East Plaza after 43 years, reopening in Ang Mo Kio

According to Lyn Bong, business at the cafe has slowed in recent years, particularly during dinner hours, though lunch crowds remain steady.

Rent is a key consideration. The Far East Plaza spot, which comprises two shop units, costs just under S$10,000 a month, while the stall at Ang Mo Kio is about 30 per cent lower.

Eve and Lyn own a small chain of hair salons called Empire Charme, and first ran a now-defunct hair salon at Far East Plaza. No surprise they were regular customers at Greenview Cafe before they bought it for S$60,000.

The siblings retained part of Greenview’s original kitchen staff. “The same cook helped train our new staff and works part-time as she’s getting old. She’s staying at Ang Mo Kio too,” Lyn Bong said with a laugh, so you might still spot the cook at the new stall.

Long before they became owners, Greenview Cafe was a constant hangout for the sisters.

They developed a strong friendship with Aunty Betty. When she decided to step down in 2019, she approached the sisters about taking over the business. “She felt it was a waste to shut her business after 30 years and asked if we were keen to take over and help sustain it,” Lyn Bong recalled.

Despite having no F&B background, the duo decided to take the plunge. “We agreed with aunty that it would be a waste to let it go. So we took a leap of faith to try to sustain the business, which managed to survive even during Covid.”