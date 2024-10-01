Pasir Ris home-based business Ground Floor Coffee upgrades to takeaway cafe at Simpang Bedok
When it first launched in 2022, Ground Floor Coffee attracted a lot of viral attention. The home-based cafe operated out of a ground-floor HDB flat in Pasir Ris, manned by owner Adhwa Hasif, 33, and his wife. A photographer and self-taught barista, Hasif picked up coffee brewing out of interest before deciding to open a small business serving cuppas to his neighbourhood folks.
His quaint concept soon attracted customers from all over Singapore. To manage the human traffic outside his apartment's window, Hasif implemented a reservations-only ordering system, and customers have to pick up their beverages based on specific time slots.
“During the period when we went viral, the crowd was out of control. After I set up the online ordering system and collection method, it was smooth as butter,” Hasif told 8days.sg.
But as a burgeoning home-based business, his capacity was limited by space and regulations. In August this year, Hasif closed his little window shop for bigger plans: An actual, takeaway-only cafe at East Village mall at Simpang Bedok that opened on Sep 22.
“It was a very tough decision for me and my wife to actually step out and set up a cafe. We understood that people loved our window concept because the whole experience was unique, and it was something new that we did back then before there were other Ground Floor Coffee-inspired concepts,” Hasif shared.
He did “small collaborations and appearances here and there” with a few local brands. “But that said, we also missed a lot of other amazing opportunities for collaborations due to the fact that we were a home-based business,” he pointed out.
Calling it “surreal” and a “leap of faith”, Hasif revealed that he and his wife “actually cried” after they decided to close their home cafe and open a brick-and-mortar shop.
“I had a few customers who were really upset as well about this decision, but I have to be realistic. I agree that the experience now is totally different from when we served coffee from a window, but I hope with the aesthetics we added to the cafe, it brings back memories of our iconic window,” said Hasif.
He has two kids, aged six and three. His daughter is enrolled for primary school next year. Hasif added: “My wife and I want to let her have her own space [at home] as well. Yes, it was very convenient to work from home with my kids around me, but I feel it’s about time we step out and focus on growing our business and making it sustainable.”
At his new cafe, Hasif has expanded his menu offerings to include filter coffee and light desserts like Lemon Thyme and Earl Grey Dark Chocolate tartlets. There are also coffee beverages he used to serve from his window, like White (S$7), brewed with a “GFC seasonal” bean blend that he sources exclusively from local cafe Fluid Collective. Currently, the blend is a mix of single-origin beans from Mexico and Colombia, though Hasif shared that it will change to beans from other provenances when they are in season.
When we ask if prices are higher at his cafe, Hasif confirmed that his menu now costs “a few cents more compared to back at home” to cater for higher overheads. He explained: “That is business, and we are gonna be on GrabFood very soon, but of course the prices differ according to the food delivery platforms.”
He has no further expansion plans, at least for now. He shared: “I want to focus on growing this brand and catch up with all the missed opportunities. But I did receive interesting offers to open another outlet here and also in Australia!”
Ground Floor Coffee is at #01-53 East Village Mall, 430 Upper Changi Road, Singapore 487048. Open Tue-Sun, 10am-8pm.
