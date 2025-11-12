Oysters 101: How to tell what’s fresh, what’s best and where to eat them in Singapore

In contrast, French oysters, like Fine de Claires, are bold and briny thanks to higher salinity levels in Atlantic waters. A finishing process in French oyster farming, known as affinage en claires, where the oysters are moved to shallow clay ponds, allows the oysters to develop their distinctive flavour.

“Pacific Northwest oysters from the United States are more delicate and sweeter,” Tan continued. “Australian oysters, like Coffin Bay or Sydney Rock, are grown in mineral-dense estuaries so their flavour carries that minerality.”

Chefs at upscale restaurants like Jaan by Kirk Westaway and Julien Mercier of Claudine favour Irish oysters, particularly from a company called Huitres Cocollos, which farms their oysters on the west coast of Ireland for four years before harvesting.

“They have been my favourite oysters to work with over the past 10 years,” said Westaway. “They are incredibly clean, with a delicious salinity, perfect sweetness and outstanding quality.”

HOW TO TELL IF AN OYSTER IS FRESH

Smell is the best indication of an oyster’s edibility. If an oyster holds the remotest whiff of funk, throw it out. Because a bad oyster can lead to terrible food poisoning, a risk simply not worth taking. So, how to identify a fresh oyster?

“A good oyster should remind you of the sea; that kind of brine so clean that it carries a faint sweetness,” said Tan. “It should carry a good weight in relation to the size of its shell. Its meat should be plump and glistening, and the shell should contain its oyster liquor. The easiest way to identify a bad oyster is by doing a quick sniff test. If you are even a little bit unsure about the freshness of an oyster, it’s best to discard it.”