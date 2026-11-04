Japanese yakiniku chain Gyu-Kaku to close last Singapore outlet at CHIJMES on Nov 15

Fans of Japanese barbecue chain Gyu-Kaku have until Nov 15 to enjoy one last meal at its CHIJMES restaurant before it closes permanently.

The Japanese yakiniku chain announced the closure of its last remaining Singapore outlet in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 3), bringing an end to its operations here after more than two decades.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Gyu-Kaku Chijmes, with our last day of operation on Sunday, 15 November 2026," the restaurant posted.

Thanking customers for their support over the years, Gyu-Kaku added: "To all our valued customers, thank you for being part of our journey. Your continued patronage, loyalty, and support over the years have made every moment truly special."