Japanese yakiniku chain Gyu-Kaku to close last Singapore outlet at CHIJMES on Nov 15
The restaurant's closure marks the end of the popular Japanese barbecue chain's presence in Singapore after more than two decades.
Fans of Japanese barbecue chain Gyu-Kaku have until Nov 15 to enjoy one last meal at its CHIJMES restaurant before it closes permanently.
The Japanese yakiniku chain announced the closure of its last remaining Singapore outlet in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 3), bringing an end to its operations here after more than two decades.
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Gyu-Kaku Chijmes, with our last day of operation on Sunday, 15 November 2026," the restaurant posted.
Thanking customers for their support over the years, Gyu-Kaku added: "To all our valued customers, thank you for being part of our journey. Your continued patronage, loyalty, and support over the years have made every moment truly special."
Customers with unused rewards under its loyalty programme can redeem them until Nov 15.
The CHIJMES shuttering follows a string of Gyu-Kaku outlet closures across Singapore over the past two years. In 2026 alone, Gyu-Kaku ceased the operations of four other restaurants: Waterway Point and Kinex in March; The Star Vista in May and VivoCity in September.
The chain also closed its outlets at UE Square, The Centrepoint and Novena Square in 2025.
Known for its Japanese-style yakiniku, where diners grill their own meat at the table, Gyu-Kaku offers a selection of beef cuts, including Japanese wagyu, alongside pork, seafood and other dishes.
Founded in Japan in 1996, the brand has expanded internationally, with restaurants in markets including the United States, Hong Kong and Indonesia.
Gyu-Kaku did not state a reason for the closure of its final Singapore restaurant.
Its CHIJMES outlet is located at 30 Victoria Street, #01-01, CHIJMES, Singapore 187996.