Sheikh Haikel's chicken rice shop to reopen at Bussorah Street after previous landlord gave him a month to move out

Singaporean rapper Sheikh Haikel, 50, and his wife Anna Belle Francis, 47, have been building their halal Hainanese food empire for the past couple of years. They first launched Hai Ge Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice in 2024.

Last October, they also brought Hai Ge Ji Beef Noodles to Yishun, a halal-certified take on the popular Hwa Heng Beef Noodle brand. Recently, they opened a smaller beef noodle stall at Kopitiam Food Hall in Plaza Singapura.

But what most folks don’t know is that Hai Ge Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice’s North Bridge Road outlet quietly ceased operations on Jun 7. It is slated to reopen at its new Bussorah Street location by the first week of July. But this wasn’t by choice.

“In April, we were told by the landlord to leave [the premises] within that same month,” Francis told 8days.sg.

“We didn’t understand why we were put in that position,” she lamented. “I had to beg [the landlord to allow us to stay] for one more month.” She said they were not given a reason for the sudden notice to vacate, and there was no room for negotiation or discussion. “It could have been due to an increase in rent [offered by a new tenant],” she said.